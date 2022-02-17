CONVERSE — Brody Arthur has already made himself one of the most decorated grapplers in the long and storied history of Oak Hill’s wrestling program, regardless of how this weekend’s state championships play out.
Make no mistake, however, Arthur isn’t satisfied just by earning his third-straight trip to the biggest stage in the sport, even though the senior is the first Oak Hill wrestler to accomplish qualifying for state three successive seasons.
He’s also not totally satisfied by his fifth-place, podium finish in the 2021 state finals, which ranks as the best of anyone in Oak Hill history.
“The gold medal is what I’ve got my eyes on,” said Arthur before going through his workout Wednesday at the school. “Last year was a little disappointing.”
Arthur’s competitive drive doesn’t allow for too much satisfaction to creep in, because in wrestling there’s always another challenge, another opponent, another opportunity to prove your technique and toughness.
Win or lose on the mat, the sport also requires having a short-term memory, which Arthur has had to put to use over the past week.
Arthur was the top ranked wrestler in the 145-pound weight class entering the New Haven Semi-State last Saturday, but tasted defeat for the first time all season in a 7-5 loss to senior Ben Miller of Lakeland in the semifinals.
“I’d rather have it then. It was an off week and I had my bad day,” Arthur said of the setback. “I’ve moved on from it. It’s just a past memory.”
A wrestlers can score two points in the blink of an eye, or give up two or maybe worse, just as quickly. Oak Hill coach Andrew King said the difference in Arthur’s semi-state loss came down to about a foot.
“I think one of the key factors was about 12 inches,” King shared. “He had a takedown going into a cradle, (but it was) out of bounds. Twelve more inches and he has that takedown going into a cradle inbounds. It changes the dynamics because when he went back to that move, the kid defended it or did something else and he couldn’t replicate it.
“Not that it lost him the match, it just didn’t give him the upper hand,” he continued. “I felt like Brody Arthur was a little off on Saturday, just a little off. Put it this way, he had a bad day and he lost a match in the semifinals, but he still qualified for state. I know he was really disappointed.”
King said his message to Arthur was simple.
“My comment to him was ‘Brody Arthur, you are the bad draw for one of those other semi-state champs,’” King said. “Second round, first thing Saturday morning you will be the bad draw. A semi-state champ from somewhere has to beat him Saturday morning, provided he wins Friday.”
And Friday won’t be easy, but matches in the state finals aren’t supposed to be easy.
Arthur will put his 42-1 record on the line against senior Nick Tattini (31-6) from Crown Point, who finished as the 145-pound runner-up at the East Chicago Central Semi-State.
Arthur said that he has some familiarity with his first opponent, after having faced Tattini a couple years ago.
“I wrestled him my sophomore summer when I went to the freshman/sophomore state,” Arthur recalled. “We went to overtime in the finals and I won. He’s tough, but If I be me then I’ll be fine.”
The previous match between Arthur and Tattini occurred before his first year at Oak Hill. Arthur attended Eastern (Greentown) through his freshman year and grew up in the Comets’ youth wrestling program. A job change by Arthur’s parents brought him to Oak Hill.
King knew of Arthur prior to his arrival at Oak Hill thanks to the stellar junior wrestling programs at both schools. King said he knew Arthur possessed skill and quickly learned of the work ethic that’s made him such a decorated Golden Eagle.
“We knew he had talent, but what we didn’t know because we didn’t have time to know was his work ethic,” King said. “About a month into the season it was like wait a minute, this young man works hard and he’s got some talent. You could see it. I didn’t know if he could make it to state as a sophomore or not and he did. Now you we can have a three time qualifier.
“We’re happy to see him in the family. We were blessed to have him join our program and wrestle at Oak Hill.”
Arthur finished his sophomore season 38-6, was a runner-up in both the sectional and regional before finishing fourth at the semi-state. His first trip to state ended with a first-round loss to the eventual 132-pound state champion, Jesse Mendez of Crown Point.
Last year Arthur was 41-2 and won sectional, regional and semi-state championships at 138 points on his way to earning his fifth-place state medal.
Arthur’s three wins at last week’s semi-state were 11-0 in the first round, a pin (4:39) in the quarterfinals and an 11-0 major decision in the consolation match.
Arthur shared the importance of his past state finals experiences.
“It definitely makes it way more comfortable there,” he said. “Already being there, already seeing that big crowd and all the (hoopla) with it. It just makes it more calm. It’s fun to be there.”
Like last year, the IHSAA is splitting the state finals into two sessions on Friday. The 152- through 285-pound weight classes will begin the opening round of competition at 11 a.m. in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The 106- through 145-pound classes will start competition at 7 p.m., meaning Arthur will be one of the last matches to hit the mat.
Winners on Friday advance to the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. on Saturday with the semifinal round to follow in all weight classes. Consolation matches will start at 4:30 p.m. with the championships starting at 7:30 p.m.
While King would love to see Arthur deliver Oak Hill its first state championship wrestler, he was matter-of-fact when stating what will make him happy for his star this weekend.
“He has his sights set for sure on going to the finals. I just hope he wrestles to his potential,” King said. “I hope, like I said last weekend, he doesn’t have an off day. If he wrestles to his potential and his opponent scores more points than he does, that’s the way it is.
“He’ll have an empty feeling if he doesn’t feel like he wrestles to his potential,” King continued. “If he wrestles all out, gives it his whole effort and things are going as good as they can, he might not get his hands locked on a cradle or he might not get a takedown because his opponent defended it, that’s kudos to his opponent. Theres a fine line. You could wrestle it three times over the next three weekends and you could always have a different result. There’s a whole lot of parity.”
