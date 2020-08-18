Expectations rarely waver when it comes to Oak Hill’s cross country program, and 2020 is no different for Eagles’ coach Paige Brunner.
Despite losing seven athletes to graduation, a combination of boys and girls who are all set to compete in college this fall, Brunner believes both his girls and boys teams have the potential to defend their Grant Four, Central Indiana Conference and Marion Sectional championships…and more.
“I think for both teams, a big piece of this is you’re coming off a spring where we lost two track seasons that we not only lost opportunities to compete individually, but we felt like we had teams that were really going to be successful and accomplish a lot,” Brunner said after Saturday morning’s practice at the school. “I think you’re rolling into the fall with teams that feel the same way.”
In both instances, Oak Hill is in a situation of reloading as opposed to rebuilding.
Winning as a team in cross country requires depth and talent, and over the past three seasons seniors Kinzie Robey, Selah Jackson and Kate Hornocker have provided both. The trio has spent most of that time running in the shadows of both 2018 state medalist Margo Hornocker and Mollie Gamble, who earned a state medal in each of the last two seasons.
Robey, Jackson and Kate Hornocker, along with junior Grace Geller, have provided the needed depth for the Golden Eagles to amass an impressive amount of team trophies.
“You’re talking about three girls in Kinzie, Kate and Selah that have never lost a sectional, never lost a county or a conference and are one point away from having never lost a regional,” Brunner said. “We’ve talked about their legacy being bigger than one individual. Their legacy, while it may not be what Margo and Mollie were as stars, their legacy potentially is to come through as a threesome and absolutely set the bar when it comes to team championships.”
The Oak Hill girls will hopefully race for a fourth consecutive sectional title come October, and look to earn their third regional championship in four years after being edged by a single point by Norwell last fall. The Eagles’ winning streaks in Grant Four and CIC competition extend much further back.
So the goal, again, for Oak Hill’s girls is chasing championship trophies.
“I think they’re motivated to do that,” Brunner said. “You throw Grace Geller in with them that’s highly experienced, then we’ve got a lot of new girls that we’re looking to step up and fill the void for the girls that did graduate.”
Brunner believes the competition to fill the fifth through seventh spots on his tournament roster will bring stout competition. Juniors Joy McDivitt, Mallory Cheek and Taylor King, sophomore Emma Bledsoe and freshmen Leah Highly and Sadie Wisner are the front-runners of that competition right now.
“I think Emma is probably in front of everybody else right now for the fifth spot, but I think you’ve got a nice core that’s going to compete pretty hard for the six and seven spots,” Brunner said.
On paper, the Golden Eagles boys team looks very young. Only two of the 20 runners out this fall are seniors. Among Brunner’s returnees are four of the Eagles top seven runners from their sectional championship last season, while a talented group of freshmen will push the upperclassmen.
“The boys have the same expectations as the girls.They feel like they lost some championship opportunities last spring,” Brunner said. “They’re looking at repeating as sectional champions. Since I’ve been here we’ve had a lot of success in the sectional but we’ve not had boys teams repeat. They have that opportunity.
“I think they know how talented Bellmont is coming into our regional, but I think they have the goal of challenging Bellmont by the time we get to that point,” he added.
Junior Sol O’Blenis has continued to improve since cracking Oak Hill’s lineup as a freshman. By the end of last season he was challenging 2020 seniors Macallister Cheek (Grace College) and Dillon Mitchell (IU-Kokomo) to be No. 1 in the Eagles’ lineup.
“Sol right now is our leader. He had an amazing winter and was going to have a breakout track season for us no doubt,” Brunner said. “He is highly motivated to be ‘the dude’ in the area based on the fact that we graduated Mac and and Dilllon. Raffi (Fry) is gone from Marion. Ben Neideck is gone from Eastbrook. Sol wants to be that guy.”
Jacob Winger, the lone returning senior for the Eagles, was consistently in Oak Hill’s top five last season, his first year of cross country. Juniors Landon Ashely and Lucas Cates along with sophomore Landon Biegel also return with mostly a full season of varsity cross country experience. Brunner said senior Harper Dedman, a standout wrestler who is out for the first time, junior Logan Ormsby and sophomore Gabe Barton could challenge for varsity spots.
Then there are the freshmen, Owen Jackson and Trenton Sweet.
“Owen Jackson is one of the most successful junior high boy runners you’ve ever had in Grant County,” Brunner said. “…Trenton might be as talented of a freshman I’ve ever had, minus Owen. You throw Owen up there with Sol, JWing and Biegel, our top four are lights out.
“I think we’re better than we were last year, which is scary to think with the bodies we had and the number of guys we had to go run college somewhere,” Brunner said. “I think Sol is going to be just as good as anybody we had up front. I think Owen is going to be just as good as Sol, if not better by the end of the year. Jacob and Landon (Biegel) are both good enough to be a lot of team’s No. 1s.”
Oak Hill opened its season at Manchester on Tuesday and will next compete in their own invitational on Aug. 29.
Making a trip to the New Haven Semistate has seemingly been a formality over the past several seasons for both the boys and girls teams at Oak Hill. Making it back to state with individuals or teams this year, Brunner believes, could happen. Only time will tell.
“For both teams, it’s a matter of progressing enough by the time you get to semistate,” he said. “If you’re healthy, you can at least have a conversation about what that next step might be.”
