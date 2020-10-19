The Oak Hill boys and girls cross country teams both continued impressive streaks on Saturday while a trio of other Grant County runners raced their way to semistate in the Marion Regional at Indiana Wesleyan.

The Golden Eagles’ boys accumulated 71 points to finish runner-up behind defending champion Bellmont (30) and advance to the New Haven Semistate for a fifth-consecutive season.

The Oak Hill girls qualified to race at semistate for a seventh-straight year, scoring 82 points to finish third behind Huntington North (59) and Fort Wayne South Side (71).

Meanwhile, Eastbrook senior Thane Syswerda and freshman Olivia Howell along with Mississinewa senior Jon Alsup will all be racing in a semistate for the first time in their careers.

Oak Hill senior Kinzie Robey, led all Grant County girls with a ninth-place run in 19:39.6. Senior Selah Jackson (20:04) crossed 16th while freshmen Leah Wiley (20:29) and Sadie Wisner (20:30) were 22nd and 23rd. Senior Kate Hornocker (20:33) finished 26th to round out scoring for the Eagles.

“Kinzie battled the second half. She did not get off to a good start. Selah had a huge meet compared to where she was at last week,” said Oak Hill coach Paige Brunner. “Then we had a ton of PRs right behind them in that next pack of Leah, Sadie and Kate having strong races.

“Proud for the girls to get third behind Huntington and South Side. You’re talking about two bigger schools that are on it right now.”

Howell (20:22) raced to a 21st-place finish and helped Eastbrook finish eighth with 164 points. Four of the Panthers top five finishers are freshmen and Howell credited her teammates with helping push her to the semi state.

“My team has been a big support, we’ve been like a family,” Howell said. “To be able to work towards semistate has been a dream since i was in fifth grader. It’s been a lot of work.”

Marion’s girls finished 10th with 290 points and the Giants were by freshmen Emily Luckey (64th), Molley Steenbergh (66th) and Bela Buckler (69th). All seven girls that raced for the Giants are underclassmen and that fact has first-year coach Matt Lakes excited for their future.

“I thought they ran tough,” Lakes said. “The training showed. They got better, they got stronger and they’re freshmen. A lot of them still have a few years til they peak and we just want to keep rolling.

“I’ve seen them since fifth grade so I’ve seen them for a long time,” he added. “I’ve watched them get better and still keep that drive they’re still showing me. They have it and they want to get a lot better.”

Junior Sol O’Blenis (16:25) led Oak Hill and all area runners with a seventh-place finish. The Eagles also scored with sophomore Landon Biegel (16:28) in 10th, senior Jacob Winger (16:41) in 12th, freshman Owen Jackson (17:16) in 19th and junior Lucas Cates (17:41) in 31st.

Southwood senior Braden Sweet (15:48.1) held off Bellmont’s Deion Guise (15:48.3) to win his second-straight individual Marion Regional championship. Bellmont runners also placed third and fourth to lead the Braves to the win.

“We would have liked to have been in a position to push Bellmont a little bit more, but we knew coming in if Bellmont was on their game we were gonna have to be really on our game,” Brunner said. “Especially with Owen being banged up, we knew we weren’t 100 percent. For us to come in here with him down and run at a level to get second in this meet, I’m very proud of the boys.”

Syswerda finished in 17:33 and 27th-place to extend his season at least one more week. Eastbrook has raced with only three runners most of the season and he admitted it was a bit disappointing not to score as a team.

But freshman Andrew Bryant (53rd) and junior Devon Legg (65th) also raced in regional and the three have helped push each other along all season.

“Honestly, it’s been a goal since the start of freshman year for me,” Syswerda said of making semistate. “With (former Eastbrook teammates) Ben Neideck and Zane Callison going, it was tough to think that I have the potential and opportunity to do it.

“My parents kept inspiring me and it was such a great team to run with,” he added. “They kept motivating me and all that motivation just led up to this. I couldn’t have done it without all my teammates, my coach, my family and God with me.”

Alsup raced to a 30th-place finish in 17:38. The Ole Miss senior has worked throughout his four years to get stronger and faster and he battled his way into a semistate opportunity.

“I knew I had to get out fast and I knew I could. I just tried to catch as many people as I can,” Alsup said of his race strategy. “Coach always tells us to always be passing so I passed as many people as I could and ran as hard as I could.

“It means a lot. I’ve never done it before and its a big achievement,” he added of racing his way into semistate. “I’m happy that so many people have supported me and helped me get there.”

Oak Hill’s boys are going to semistate for the 17th time in 20 years while the girls will make their ninth appearance in 12 years.

There will be 48 programs around Indiana that will have both boys and girls competing in a semistate on Saturday, nearly half those schools have an enrollment of 2,000 students or above. The average enrollment of those 48 schools is just under 2,000.

“We take pride in that. It’s one of those things they’ve become so accustomed to it they don’t realize how big of an accomplishment that is,” Brunner said of his teams regularly qualifying for semistate.

Due to concerns surrouding COVID-19, the New Haven Semistate will be contested at Huntington University’s course instead of at The Plex course in Fort Wayne. The girls race will start at 10 a.m. with the awards ceremony to immediately follow. The course will then be cleared of spectators and fans for the boys race at 11:30 a.m. will be admitted.

Admission is $8 per person.