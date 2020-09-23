CONVERSE — Championship season arrived for Grant County high school cross country teams Tuesday evening and both the boys and girls from Oak Hill started their postseason trophy pursuits with convincing Grant Four title defenses.
The Golden Eagles’ girls swept the top three spots and six of the top seven to score 17 points and outrun Eastbrook (46) and Madison-Grant (75) to claim county supremacy for the eighth-straight season.
Oak Hill’s 23rd-ranked boys team raced without its top three runners yet still claimed the first four positions and nine of the top 11. The Eagles scored 16 points and cruised past Mississinewa (57) and Madison-Grant (65) to win for the fifth-consecutive year.
Neither the Mississinewa girls nor Eastbrook boys fielded enough runners to record a team score.
Eagles’ coach Paige Brunner opted to rest junior Sol O’Blenis, senior Jacob Winger and freshman Owen Jackson to keep them rested and hopefully healthy for a potential semistate preview in Saturday’s New Haven Invite, which will be held this year on Huntington University’s course.
Sophomore Landon Biegel ran away from the pack of 38 runners and was first to the finish in 16:40 to lead Oak Hill’s charge. Junior Lucas Cates (17:22), freshman Trenton Sweet (17:25) and junior Landon Ashely (17:46) followed their teammate across the line. Senior Harper Dedman (18:09), a standout wrestler running his first race for Oak Hill, finished sixth to round out the Eagles’ scoring.
“We know who Sol is. We know who Jacob is. We know who Owen is when he’s healthy,” Brunner said. “We’ve still got to figure out who Lucas, Trenton, Landon Ashley, who our next group is. A day like today with Biegel up front helps him, helps those other guys race a little bit more confident. Hopefully that transfers over when we need them to step it up.”
Oak Hill’s next four runners were all freshman. Though they didn’t score, Kaleb Westgate (7th), AJ Austin (9th), Jack Ogden (10th) and Toby Sneed (11th) all gained some experience and provided glimpse of the Eagles’ future.
“It was good night,” Brunner stated. “We got out of it what we wanted, what the intention was: win a couple championships and let the young kids run a little bit.”
Only Mississinewa senior Jon Alsup (17:49, fifth) and Eastbrook senior Thane Syswerda (18:17, ninth) were able to break up Oak Hill’s pack of front runners.
The Indians also scored with seniors Sam Bolden (14th), Tony Parish (17th) and Josh Terrell (19th) along with freshman Brayden Pumroy.
“Our top five (runners) are pretty solid. From top to bottom we’ve got guys that are PR-ing every race, which is good,” said Ole Miss first-year coach Dustin Jones. “We were strong last Saturday (at Flashrock Invite) against heavy competition. We placed 11 out of 16 (teams). I was happy that we competed. We were out there actually competing with them.
“We have a strong chance to make it to regional for our boys,” Jones added. “At the start of the season it was like we’ve got a lot of work to do, but these last couple meets have kind helped me see that we can compete. Now we’ve just got to really start fighting for it.”
Eastbrook freshman Andrew Bryant finished 12th, sophomore Jonathan Lora was 19th and junior Devon Legg was 25th.
Madison-Grant was led by junior Chad Harbert (19:03, 15th) and senior Kaden Howell (19:04, 16th) while freshman Dylan Hofherr (18th), senior Cole Hasty (22nd) and freshman Caleb Ewer (23rd) all finished in scoring positions.
In the girls race, Brunner wanted his standout senior duo of Kinzie Robey and Selah Jackson to set the pace and tone, not just for Grant Four, but also the remainder of the season.
Robey gradually pulled away throughout the five kilometers to win in 19:38 while Jackson distanced herself from everyone but Robey to finish second in 19:57. Oak Hill freshman Leah Highley (20:47.31) edged out Eastbrook freshman Olivia Howell (20:47.65) for third.
Freshman Sadie Wisner was fifth and sophomore Emma Bledsoe finished sixth to complete Oak Hill’s scoring while junior Mallory Cheek ended seventh and sophomore Kailynn Wisner was eighth for the Eagles.
“On the girls side you get Selah and Kinzie as seniors to step up and lead,” Brunner said. “We know how talented Olivia Howell is and we wanted to gauge some of our other girls off of her to kind of see where we’re at ultimately as a team.
“This meet sets up well for (Robey and Jackson). Both of them ran season bests tonight and I think it should carry over. They’ve got to be able to do this now when they’re in traffic,” he added. “We challenged them, whether it be Olivia at Eastbrook or be our own Leah Highley or Sadie Wisner, you’re telling those young girls you’re going to have to wait another year til you get an opportunity. I told them you two want to be college runners and this is the type of meet you come out against younger competition and you dominate it from the get go and they both did that.”
The Panthers placed a pack of runners just behind Oak Hill’s as freshman Claire Lakanen, junior Bekah Hammond and freshman Josie Goble finished ninth through 11th, respectively, while freshman Elissa Hallis scored a 13th-place finish.
Madison-Grant scored with junior Emma Ewer (14th), senior Lacey Mayfield (15th), junior Mary Mayfield (17th), senior Zoey Barnett (18th) and junior Sami Meyer (19th).
Kathleen Robinson finished 20th to lead Mississinewa’s trio of freshman. Faith Bolden was 22nd and Bria Dawson was 25th for the Indians.
Grant Four Junior High
Girls 3K
Oak Hill 22, Eastbrook 41, RJ Baskett 67, Madison-Grant 108
Top-10 Individuals: 1. Biruk Travis (OH) 12:08, 2. Kora Pond (OH) 12:12, 3. Whitney Gall (E) 12:30, 4. Audrey Woodard (OH) 12:35, 5. Brooklyn Eastus (E) 12:56, 6. Alexis Thorne (E), 7. Carlie Wisner (OH), 8. Erika Newhouse (OH), 9. Carsten Moore (RJB), 10. Becca Auler (RJB).
Boys 3K
Oak Hill 24, Eastbrook 32, Madison-Grant 78, RJ Baskett inc.
Top-10 Individuals: 1. Corban Tippey (OH) 11:04, 2. Isaiah Ross (E) 11:27, 3. Reid Aupperle (E) 11:49, 4. Owen Roth (OH) 11:49, 5. Maddux Boswell (OH) 11:55, 6. Morshawn Cotton (OH), 7. Noah Shaffer (RJB), 8. Langdon Lintonhernan (E), 9. Jordan Denham (OH), 10. Joshua Bennett (E),
