Oak Hill senior Hope Mygrant fired an 80 on Saturday at the Marion Elks Country Club to win medalist honors and lead the Golden Eagles to the Grant Four championship.
The Eagles totaled 376 to beat Madison-Grant (390), Mississinewa (394) and Eastbrook (410)
Holly Gillespie finished with 93 for Oak Hill while Bailey Dewitt carded 100, Abby Malott finished with 103 and Savanna Saylor added 117.
Abbie Hostetler shot 92 to finish third overall and lead the Argylls. Allie Hostetler shot 98, Allie Vetor added 99 and Nancy Chapel had 101 for M-G.
Freshman Ashtynn Brubaker led Mississinewa with an 88 to finish second. Maggie LaBarr shot 94, Anabella Pannell had 97, Shaylee Nottingham carded 115 and Emma Miller had 131 for the Indians.
Hayley Jarck led the Panthers with 94, Abbey Cansler ended with 101, Andrea Spurlock had 103, Savannah Goble had 122 and Ella Turney finished with 125.
Boys tennis
M-G wins invite
Madison-Grant earned 3-2 wins over Fort Wayne Blackhawk and Northwestern on Saturday to win the Argyll Invite in Fairmount.
Jackson Manwell (No. 3 singles) along with doubles team of Lance Wilson and Christopher Fox (No. 1) and Clayton Hull and Mason Richards (No. 2) earned straight-set wins over Blackhawk.
Manwell, Nick Evans (No. 1 singles) and Jace Gilman (No. 2) won the Argylls matches against Northwestern.
Madison-Grant (11-2) hosts Marion Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Giants sweep NCC foes
Marion earned a 4-1 win over Muncie Central and a 3-2 decision over host Richmond in a North Central Conference round robin on Saturday.
The two wins assured Marion the NCC East division No. 1 seed for the conference championship matches Saturday in Lafayette.
The Giants were 6-0 at singles positions and Vikram Oddiraju (No. 1), Jack Fauser (No. 2) and Alex Spitzer (No. 3) all earned 6-0, 6-0 wins over Muncie Central. Fauser repeated the 6-0, 6-0 against Richmond while Oddiraju (6-0, 6-3) and Spitzer (6-1, 6-0) breezed to wins over the Red Devils.
Clayton Drook and Ryan Sebastian (No. 2 doubles) won 6-1, 6-2 over Muncie Central.
Marion (10-1) will face either Lafayette Jeff or Kokomo in an NCC tourney semifinal on Saturday.
Mississinewa 3, Northeastern 2
The Indians swept through all three singles matches for the road win on Saturday.
John Oliver won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Ethan Sample won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Hayden Rowley won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Mississinewa (11-4) competes in the Homestead Invite on Saturday.
Boys soccer
Marion 6, Richmond 2
Jeremiah Watts scored two goals while Alex Powell, JD Fagan, Kyle Coryea and Tyson Johnson added one each in the Giants’ home NCC win on Saturday. Fagan added three assists and Coryea handed out two. Malik Smith made 15 saves in goal for Marion.
Marion (4-6) hosts Anderson on Thursday.
Eastbrook 6, Bellmont 0
Sam Spiegel score four goals, two in each half, to lead the Panthers on Saturday. Joseph Kerton-Johnson also netted two goals in the second half. Eastbrook goalie Tytus Anthony and his defense recorded their third-straight shutout.
Eastbrook (9-1-1) hosts Huntington North on Thursday.
Girls soccer
Argos 2, Eastbrook 1
The Class A No. 14 Dragons handed the No. 5 Panthers just their second loss of the season on Saturday.
Eastbrook (5-2-1) hosts Norwell on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Richmond 3, Marion 0
The Giants (1-7) go to Hamilton Heights on Tuesday.
Oak Hill 6, Peru 0
Tegan Phillips scored three goals and had an assists while Carlee Biddle, Kristen Travis and Isabelle Johnson scored a goal apiece for the Eagles on Saturday. Biddle also had three assists and Johnson had one.
Oak Hill (5-5-1) goes to Eastern on Tuesday.
High school volleyball
Argylls runner-up in Mad. Co.
The Argylls won a pair of matches before falling to Pendleton Heights 25-14, 25-12 in the Madison County championship Saturday in Elwood.
Madison-Grant started the day with a 25-13, 20-25, 15-10 win over Lapel. Katie Garringer had 12 kills and Alexis Baney added nine.
Garringer picked up 11 more kills in M-G’s 25-14, 25-21 semifinal win over Alexandria.
Madison-Grant (10-6) hosts Oak Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Ole Miss goes 2-2 at Rossville
The Indians earned a 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 win over Fountain Central then swept North Miami 25-10, 25-17 in the Rossville Invitational on Saturday. Lafayette Central Catholic topped the Indians 25-15, 25-8 and Clinton Central slipped by with a 22-25, 25-23, 15-12 decision.
Mississinewa (13-6) travels to Alexandria on Tuesday for a varsity-only CIC match at 6 p.m.
Oak Hill goes 1-3 at Tri-Central
Alyssa Thompson had eight kills and Julianne Gosnell added four kills last the Golden Eagles topped Delphi 19-25, 25-15, 25-18 for their second win of the season Saturday in a round-robin at Trig-Central.
Tri-Central beat Oak Hill 25-16, 17-25, 25-19 and Northwestern topped the Eagles 25-12, 25-21.
Oak Hill (2-14) hosts Madison-Grant Tuesday at 6 p.m.
High school XC
IWU Wildcat Invite
Boys red
Oak Hill raced to an impressive fifth-place team finish with 181 points and finished only behind ranked 5A and 6A programs from Hamilton County.
Fourth-ranked Hamilton Southeastern won the 17-team competition with 30 points to finish in front of No. 5 Noblesville (44), No. 6 Fishers (67), No. 18 Westfield (161), the Golden Eagles and Penn (184).
Sol O’Blenis (16:22) led Oak Hill with a 17th-place run. Owen Jackson (16:30) was 25th and Jacob Winger (16:36) was 32nd to earn top-25 medals in 191-runner race. The Eagles also scored with Landen Biegel (16:53) in 42nd and Lucas Cates (17:29) in 82nd.
Girls red
Oak Hill scored 203 points to finish seventh of 13 teams Saturday’s race at IWU.
Led by race winner Halle Hall (17:57), No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern won the event with 45 points beating No. 14 Westefield (72), No. 21 Harrison (141), No. 22 Valparaiso (146) and No. 23 Norwell (157).
Kinzie Robey (20:23) finished 31st to lead Oak Hill while Selah Jackson (42nd), Leah Highley (54th), Kate Hornocker (55th) and Sadie Wisner (60th) finished in scoring positions for Oak Hill in the 135-runner event.
Girls gray
Madison-Grant scored 357 points to finish 16th. Culver Acadmies (58), Faith Christian (102) and Woodlan (116) were the top three finishers in the 17-team field.
Emma Ewer was 65th and Lacey Mayfield ended 68th for M-G. Faith Bolden finished 103rd for Mississinewa, though the Indians didn’t record a team score with just three runners competing in the 163-girl race.
Boys gray
Mississinewa (404) finished 16th and Madison-Grant (440) was 20th in the 23-team, 220-runner race.
Sam Bolden (40th) and Jon Alsup (45th) led the Indians while M-G was paced by Chad Harbert (78th), Caleb Ewer (85th) and Kaden Howell (86th).
Maconaquah Invite
Boys
Marion scored 314 points to finish 14th and Eastbrook also competed but didn’t have enough runners to accumulate a team score on Saturday in the 17-team field.
Eastbrook’s Thane Syswerda (18:48) was the county’s top finisher in 22nd place while Andrew Bryant was 45th for the Panthers.
The Giants were led by Jonathan Reynolds (19:40) in 44th and Matthew Kelley (20:09) in 54th.
Girls
Marion (320) finished 10th and Eastbrook also competed but didn’t field a team score in the 14-team race on Saturday.
Eastbrook’s Claire Lakanen (22:42) led area runners with a 23rd-place run. Ellie Hallis was 44th for the Panthers.
Carynna Aguila (23:26) finished 35th to lead the Giants.
College XC
IWU Twilight Classic
Women’s 5K race
Taylor place four runners in the top 20, including a runner-up finish by senior Sarah Harden (17:52), to score 73 points and win the 18-team competition Friday evening.
The Trojans topped Trine (81), Indiana Wesleyan (81), Cornerstone (139) and Huntington (141).
Taylor senior Olivia Schroder (18:39) finished seventh while 2020 Oak Hill grad Mollie Gamble (19:16) ad junior Giovanna Domene (19:16.5) were 18th and 19th for the Trojans.
Juniors Sterling Simek and Christian Magers led IWU by finishing 21st and 22nd in the 179-runner race.
Huntington sophomore Emma Wilson won the race in 17:01. Forester freshman Ireland Dodson, a 2020 Oak Hill grad, finished 67th.
Savannah Hart (Oak Hill, 2018) finished 127th competing for IU-East.
Men’s 8K race
Taylor put all five of its scoring runners in the top 18 to score 63 points and edge Huntington (69) at IWU. The host Wildcats finished fourth with 96 points.
Taylor junior Alex Helmuth (25:06.7) finished a close-second to Huntington’s Haile Stutzman (25:05.1) in the individual race. The Trojans also scored with Luke Rovenstine (10th), Derek Van Prooyen (16th), 2018 Eastbrook-grad Connor White (17th) and Daniel Gerber (18th).
Senior Landon Miller (25:33) finished sixth to lead IWU. The Wildcats also scored with Garrett McKee (15th), Landon Wakeman (19th), Steven Ott (25th) and 2020 Eastbrook grad Ben Neideck (31st). Grant County alums Raffi Fry (49th), Noah Shigley (52nd) and Silas Vermilya (79th) also ran for IWU.
Grace freshman Macallister Cheek (Oak Hill 2020) finished 43rd in the 214-runner field.
