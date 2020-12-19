CONVERSE – Outside of Oak Hill’s boys’ basketball natural Grant County rivalries, the annual matchup with Central Indiana Conference-foe Frankton has developed into quite a fierce one.
Combined the two teams have won or shared 15 conference titles and each has brought home a state title trophy in recent years.
Though Oak Hill's offense struggled early on, its defensive play helped earn a second-quarter advantage the hosts would not relinquish en route to a confidence-building, 52-43 victory Friday evening.
“Defense is always going to keep you in the game while your offense gets going.” said Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger. “That is what happened tonight. I thought the kids were really well connected and communicating.”
After spending more than10 minutes of the opening half on the sidelines with two fouls, Golden Eagle sophomore-sensation Landon Biegel was not limited in the second half.
The six-foot-four guard responded more like a savvy veteran, pouring in 16 of his game-high 18 points after halftime to help keep Frankton at bay.
“I was happy with his mindset in particular.” Renbarger said. “You are always concerned with a kid who has been scoring at a high rate. Is he going to come out and make up for lost time? I really thought he did a good job of letting the game come to him.”
All but two of the Golden Eagles’ 10 shots in the first quarter came from behind the 3-point arc and only one found the bottom of the net. Oak Hill senior Mason McKinney forced the game’s only tie when he connected from the left wing just before the quarter break, knotting the score at 8-all.
In the second quarter, sophomore Caleb Kroll provided a spark off the bench with a pair of buckets sandwiched around a Jacob Winger 3-pointer to secure a 17-14 Golden Eagle advantage heading into intermission.
Despite shooting nearly 50% (6-of-13) from the floor in the half, Frankton turned the ball over 11 times against the matchup zone defense.
“We turned the ball over way to many times and played very careless with the basketball,” said Frankton coach Brent Brobston. “Oak Hill just out-worked us, out-played us and out-coached us. They defended well.”
Early in the third period McKinney hit another timely three, just his fourth of the season, immediately after Frankton's Blake Mills put in a reverse layup that trimmed the Oak Hill lead to 17-16.
McKinney's shot ignited an 8-0 run that culminated with a Biegel one-handed tip-in bucket and 3-point play to extend the margin to 25-16 with 5:17 to play in the third quarter.
“I think Mason played his best game ever in a varsity basketball uniform,” Renbarger praised. “We are just trying to fill him full of confidence. We need him as an additional scorer. There are a lot of things athletically he can do that nobody else on the team can provide.”
McKinney started the scoring in the final quarter with a baseline jumper that lifted the Oak Hill to its largest lead at 36-24.
On five separate occasions in the final seven minutes, Frankton pulled within six points before Ayden Brobston's free throw with 1:09 remaining closed the gap to 46-41,
However, senior Kian Hite slashed to the basket and scored a lay-in for his 13th point and Oak Hill enjoyed a 48-41 lead. Biegel and sophomore Matthew Strange each hit a pair of free throws in the waning moments to secure the win.
“We all just came together and got a really good team win.” McKinney said. “In the second half water found its level and we finally started hitting shots.”
Instead of settling for 3-point shots Oak Hill (5-1, 1-1 CIC) connected on 10-of-16 from inside the arc over the final 16 minutes and ended up 19-of-40 from the floor and 10-of-13 from the charity stripe for the game.
Jacob Davenport finished with 14 points to pace Frankton (4-1, 1-1 CIC).
Oak Hill remained unbeaten at home and travels to Fort Wayne Concordia for a tough road test on Saturday.
Frankton won a physical JV contest 42-37. Kroll recorded 11 points to lead Oak Hill, Evan Pearce followed with 10.
.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.