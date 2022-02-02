The Oak Hill girls shook off a sluggish offensive start with a strong finish to the second quarter en route to a 48-32 win over Eastern opening-round win in Class 3A sectional 23 at Mississinewa on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles led 7-3 after the first quarter, but trailed 12-9 near the midway point of the second when senior Joy McDivitt drained a long 3-pointer to tie the game. McDivitt’s shot sparked a 12-0 run and helped the Eagles to 21-12 lead at halftime.
“To the girls credit, they just continued to play,” said Oak Hill coach Clay Bolser. “We couldn’t make a shot, missing layups, missing put-backs. We were getting great looks, had great ball movement, attacking the gaps and just couldn’t get them to fall.
“It was good for Joy, a senior playing in the sectional, to get that started,” he added. “From that point on we were really relaxed.”
The Eagles quickly extended to a 12-point lead to start the second half, but the Comets rallied to close within 30-26 in the last two minutes. However, McDivitt made two free throws and freshman Kiersten Planck added a bucket in the lane to extend Oak Hill’s advantage to 34-26 entering the fourth.
Eastern score the first two points of the final quarter, but the Golden Eagles closed the game with a 14-4 run to earn a trip to the sectional 23 semifinals.
Senior Treniti Thurman led Oak Hill with 14 points and she also pulled down five rebounds. McDivitt finished with 11 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Taylor Holloway scored nine points, added three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Sophomore Alivia Shaw had six points, two assists and two boards. Junior Melissa Kluevein scored four points and collected game-highs of nine rebounds and five steals.
Oak Hill collectively had 12 assists on 16 made field goals and committed only four turnovers in the game while forcing 17.
“They all did a really good job. Treniti and Joy, Taylor Holloway is point guard and rarely comes out, She had nine points and hit some big shots in big moments and no turnovers,” Bolser said. “Melissa Kluevein was in her second or third game back (after an injury), the amount of deflections she had defensively caused a lot of havoc.
“We were very balanced. It was a really well played game. No turnovers and defensively we held them to 32 points,” he added. “We got good, solid minutes out of everybody across the board. It was just a good win.”
Oak Hill (8-15) will face Heritage (11-11) in the semifinal round. The game is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday in Gas City, but depending on the weather, could potentially be moved to Saturday.
Men’s basketball
Indiana Wesleyan 94, Goshen 75
The No. 5 Wildcats built a 53-32 lead by halftime and cruised to their 13th-straight Crossroads League win Tuesday in Goshen.
IWU’s win was also its 22nd-straight league win over the past two seasons, which ties Bethel for the most in Crossroads history. The Pilots won 22 consecutive games from February of 1995 through early January of 1997.
The Wildcats used a pair of 13-0 runs to build its 21-point lead at halftime.
Seth Maxwell led IWU with 24 points. Michael Thompson, Spencer Piercefield and Alex Stauffer each scored 15 points and Dan Largey finished with 13 points. Thompson had eight rebounds, Largey had seven and Stauffer six.
Former Eastbrook standout Ryan Mansbarger scored 18 points for Goshen.
Indiana Wesleyan (22-3, 13-0 in CL) hosts Grace at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
MVNU 81, Taylor 73
Mt. Vernon Nazarene outscored the Trojans 12-4 over the final four minutes to earn the Crossroads League win in Upland Tuesday night.
Jason Hubbard poured in 25 of his game-high 32 points in the second half to lead TU. He also had eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Kaden Fuhrmann scored 10 points and Aaron Hahn added seven points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Trojans.
Taylor (8-16, 4-9 in CL) is scheduled to host Bethel Saturday at 3 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Taylor 97, MNVU 85
Taylor Westgate poured in a career high 27 points and collected 16 rebounds to lead the Trojans over Mt. Vernon Nazarene Tuesday night in Odle Arena.
Westgate made 10-of-18 field goal attempts, 1-of-3 from long range, and 6-of-7 from the line. She also had five offensive rebounds and a team-high four assists.
Kayla Kirtley added 19 points for TU, Claycee West and Ariel Dale each scored 16 and Lauren James added 11.
The Trojans outscored MVNU, 27-15 in the third quarter.
Taylor (11-10, 5-4 in CL) is due to host Bethel at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Goshen 65, Indiana Wesleyan 51
The 11th-ranked Wildcats shot a frigid 28.8 percent (17-of-59) from the field, including 4-of-23 from 3-point range (17.4 percent) in an upset loss at Goshen Tuesday night. IWU had beaten the Maple Leafs 14-straight games enter the contest.
Goshen shot 52 percent (25-of-48) from the field, dominated the backboards, 44-22 and outscored the Wildcats, 42-22 in the paint.
Madison Davis scored nine points to lead IWU. Lilli Frasure, Kelli Damman and Jordan Reid scored eight points each.
Indiana Wesleyan (20-4, 9-3 in CL) hosts Grace Saturday at 1 p.m.
