Offense comes and goes, but defense travels.
And good defense has long been the calling card for Oak Hill boys basketball and coach Kevin Renbarger.
The senior-laden Golden Eagles enter Tuesday’s Grant Four at Mississinewa as the defending champion and Renbarger’s match-up zone will be tested by Madison-Grant, who is the top scoring team in the county and one of the best shooting teams around.
Oak Hill and M-G will tip off at noon on Ole Miss’ Fredenberger Court in the second semifinal.
The host Indians, who are hungry for their first win of the 2022-23 season, will meet Eastbrook at 10 a.m. The Panthers have won their last two games and three of their last four.
Mississinewa (0-7) vs. Eastbrook (3-3), 10 a.m.
Ole Miss has been enrolled in the school of hard knocks to start the year, playing a difficult schedule with a team that had very little varsity experience returning.
Mississinewa coach James Reed admitted Thursday evening that the measurement for success in the early season is more about growth and development than the scoreboard.
“The beginning of this year was never meant for us to have a bunch of success. I hoped we would, but it was to lay the foundation for where we’re going to go for the end of the season and beyond," Reed said. "I think our guys are bought into that and are coming and working hard every day.”
Last time out, Mississinewa challenged Madison-Grant before falling, 57-51 to the Argylls on Dec. 16. Since then, Reed said the Indians have had some of the best practices of his entire five years of leading the program.
“Energy is just fantastic. I couldn’t be more proud of the progress that we’re making, really every time we step on the practice floor,” Reed said. “Our guys are showing up every single day and giving everything they have and trying to get better, and get better for each other. As a coach, that’s really the only thing you want to see.”
Eastbrook coach Greg Allison faced a similar challenge as Reed, bringing a roster with limited varsity experience into the new season.
The Panthers, though, have been able to find success with a group of seniors that have earned their opportunity through the JV ranks and are starting to click at the varsity level.
Senior Nathan Miller is one of the top scorers in the county with an 18.2 points per game average. Seniors Weston James (8.3 points, 5 rebounds), Landyn Castillo (8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2 steals), Eli Martin (5.5 points, 6.5 rebounds) along with junior Eli Reed (3.2 points, 3.5 rebounds) and freshman Bodie Howell (4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals in only two games) are the Panthers’ main contributors.
Mississinewa and Eastbrook, no matter the sport, seem to bring out high intensity in each other, and Allison expects no different on Tuesday.
“It’s a rivalry game. They’re probably not pleased with how their season started and they would love nothing more for their first win to be against us,” Allison said after Eastbrook’s win over Elwood on Wednesday. “On top of the fact it’s at their place and it’s a county tournament game. I think we’ll have a good mindset. As long as we see a team similar to tonight I like our chances for sure.”
Allison said he and assistant coach Matt Jeffries used the opportunity last Friday when Eastbrook’s game at Alexandria was postponed due to a water main break in Alex to get an in-person look at the Indians in their game against M-G.
“They’ve got a young freshman (Logan Barnes), too, that’s a very good athlete and shoots the ball really well,” Allison said of Ole Miss. “They’re always going to be quick and athletic and physical.
“It is what it is. It’s a high stakes basketball game and it’s just going to come down to really just executing things,” he added. “Executing our offense and taking away things they want to do defensively. I think we’ve done a pretty good job of that here early in the year.”
Barnes leads the Indians at 11.7 points per game. He also collects more than three rebounds and a steal while handing out nearly two assists.
Ole Miss gets its secondary scoring from juniors Preston McCann (6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds), Gannon Smith (6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists) along with sophomores Jaxon Ott (5.1 points, 4.1 rebounds) and Kobe Johnson (4.1 points, 2.3 rebounds.
Mississinewa is averaging just over 36 points per game and allowing nearly 58. Eastbrook scores almost 51 and allows just over 52.
“Eastbrook is a good team and they’re playing well. … They’re going to be a good team and they’re going to be a team we’re going to have to come play our best to beat,” Reed said. “Our energy has to be high at 10 o’clock in the morning.
“We’ve got to take away (Miller), he’s a really good shooter and a lot of things I think are designed for him," he added. "If you just try take him away, Coach Allison does a really good job of getting his guys in position to take advantage of that."
Oak Hill (6-1) vs. Madison-Grant (5-2), noon
The Eagles and Argylls met last year to decide the Grant Four championship, with Oak Hill pulling away late to win 60-49 at Eastbrook. M-G’s challenge a month later was even stronger, but Oak Hill prevailed 48-45 in Fairmount on the way to winning the CIC championship.
Renbarger said he and his coaching staff won’t have to do much talking to get the Eagles ready to face the Argylls.
“That’s the good thing. We don’t have to do anything, They’re ready for Madison-Grant in regards to mental preparation,” Renbarger said Thursday afternoon. “They are fully aware that Madison-Grant has every right to believe that they should win this tournament. My kids absolutely respect what they put out there on the floor and understand the shooting they can put out there."
“It’s a tough matchup for us without a doubt. Any team that shoots as well as Madison-Grant does, they’re going to be a tough out.”
Oak Hill (24), Mississinewa (26) and Eastbrook (31) have combined to make 81 3-pointers this season, while the Argylls have connected 66 times from behind the arc.
Collectively M-G shots nearly 41% from long range, and that was after a tough 7-for-26 performance against Yorktown on Tuesday.
Senior Jase Howell (16 points, 6 assists) junior Gavin Kelich (11.9 points), senior Peyton Southerland (10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3 assists) and junior Teagan Yeagy (7.7 points, 3 assists) have all made 10 or more threes through M-G’s first seven games. Junior Clayton Hull (9.7 points) has attempted only 12 shots from long ranges, but is hitting 56% of all of his field goal attempts.
Madison-Grant is averaging 67 points points per game and has made 10 or more threes four times already this season.
Renbarger said trying to contain Howell is where the challenge starts for Oak Hill.
“He’s a competitor and a gamer and he knows how to win,” Renbarger said of Howell. “Basketball IQ is pretty high. Smart kid, a Lilly scholarship finalist as well. He’s right up there with the best guards we’ll see all year. … He’s been a tough matchup for us the last three years.
“We’ve got to do a good job of winning one-on-one match ups. That’s where they’ve taken advantage of us,” he added. “We have to be in position to win one-on-one matchups and try to do the best we possibly can to keep them from getting it out to those shooters.”
Oak Hill is scoring 57 points per game and allowing only 48. But the Golden Eagles have allowed more than 50 points only twice all season, in a 76-50 loss at 3A No. 4 Norwell on Dec. 3 and in a 79-67 win over Maconaquah at Oak Hill on Dec. 10.
Last weekend the Eagles surrendered only 25 points to Frankton and 39 to Western, both resulted in home wins.
Madison-Grant will be challenged in trying to slow down senior Landon Biegel, the reigning Grant County Player of the Year. Biegel is averaging nearly 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists through the first seven games of his senior year.
The Eagles have are also getting some secondary scoring from senior Caleb Kroll (11.3 points), junior Ty Fagan (11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds), senior Matthew Strange (5.7 points, 4.7 assists), senior Grant Elzinga (3.9 points, 3.3 reoubdns, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals) and junior Levi Trexler (2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists).
M-G coach Josh Hendrixson said the keys for the Argylls are simple.
“Slow down Biegel and execute against their defense,” Hendrixson said Tuesday. “Were familiar with them, they’re pretty much the same team they had last year. There’s not a ton of secrets.
“In games like that when you’re talking about county and conference rivals, even if there is some turnover on the roster, there’s not secrets,” he added. “All the kids and coaches know each other. It should be fun.”
The consolation game will start at 6:30 p.m. in Gas City on Tuesday with the championship tipping off around 8 p.m.
