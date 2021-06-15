Oak Hill’s Board of Trustees approved on Monday the hiring of Kerri Barcomb to become the Golden Eagles next varsity volleyball program starting with the 2021 season.
Barcomb has several years of experience in the Oak Hill Athletic Department as the JV Girls Basketball coach. She played volleyball and basketball at Marion High School before becoming a standout basketball player at Indiana Wesleyan University.
