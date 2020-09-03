Intensity was in abundance inside Dick Lootens Stadium Wednesday night as the boys soccer sides from Oak Hill and Marion squared off in the nightcap of the annual girls-boys doubleheader.
After each team scored a goal in the first eight minutes of the contest, physical play ramped up while scoring opportunities became tougher for both teams.
But as the match neared the midway point of the second half, the Class 2A 15th-ranked Golden Eagles converted on a pair of chances then kept the Giants in check the rest of the way to earn a 3-1 win to finish an Oak Hill sweep.
In the girls match, Oak Hill’s Carlee Biddle, who signed this week to continue her soccer career at St. Francis, scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Eagles to a 6-0 win over the Giants. Tegan Phillips scored two goals and Melissa Kluevein had two assists for Oak Hill.
Marion grabbed the first lead in the boys game before five minutes had elapsed off the clock. A violation in front of the Eagles’ goal set up a penalty kick for the Giants and JD Fagan found the net for a quick, 1-0 lead.
Oak Hill wasted little time in scoring the equalizer just more than two minutes later when Dalian Leach converted a beautiful assist from Hank Van Bibber for his 12th goal of the season.
The Golden Eagles controlled play for much of the opening 40 minutes, peppering Giants’ goal Mailk Smith with 10 more shots on goal, but aside from the early score, Smith was up to the task and kept the game even into the second half.
Marion was able to slow the Oak Hill assault in the second half, limiting the Eagles to only four more shots, but two ended up in the net in quick order.
Leach broke the tie with 21:08 to play on a play created by Grant Elzinga’s assist. Only 1:05 later, it was Mark Sevier playing the assist man with Evan Pearce the scoring beneficiary and suddenly Oak Hill was up, 3-1.
“Hats off to Oak Hill. (Coaches) Joel (Garverick) and Dustin (Keller) are doing a nice job,” said Marion coach Jorge Berry. “They’ve got a good core of seniors and they all play for each other. Not for themselves, for each other. And it shows.
“They played really, really well. That’s why their ranked and I’ll vote them next week to move up,” he added. “They did what they had to do.”
Part of what Oak Hill had to do was slowing the Giants’ high-scoring trio of Fagan, Kyle Coryea and Alex Powell.
Mission accomplished.
Marion’s trio managed to put just seven shots on goal, but each time after Fagan’s early score, Oak Hill’s junior keeper Seth O’Blenis was able to make the save.
“Those three guys are very dynamic. They changed up their game plan and i thought they had very good game plan coming into the night of being able to utilize those three,” Garverick said of Marion’s attackers. “We made some adjustments, especially in the second half, to try to limit the access that they had to the ball. Try to control the game in the midfield.
“You’re never going to completely control those guys but I though our defenders did a really, really good job of doing what they needed to do,” he added. “I’m very proud of how we played tonight. Definitely the hardest we’ve play all year. Definitely the most heart we’ve put into a performance.”
Marion (2-4) traveled to Class 3A No. 13 Fishers on Thursday and will take a trip to Indianapolis Tech on Saturday for a North Central Conference match.
Oak Hill (6-0-1) returns to pitch on Tuesday when it hosts Wabash.
