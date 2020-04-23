The legacy of Oak Hill softball added a new chapter authored by the class of 2019 when the Golden Eagles won the first regional championship in program history last season.
Somewhat overlooked in Oak Hill’s history-making accomplishment were the roles played by three members of the class of 2020.
Abby Shaw, Coleena Selleck and Ella Ridgeway were key components for the Golden Eagles’ successes since they started as freshmen on the varsity team. Along with fellow seniors Morgan Nelson and Sarah Tucci, the terrific trio of players and leaders were ready to try and defend that regional crown and write their own legacy for the program.
“The big three. They were huge,” said Oak Hill coach Ben Johnson, who on Wednesday spoke on what his seniors have meant to the program.
The conversation was both difficult and therapeutic for Johnson, which is a reflection of what many coaches are dealing with following the spring sports season being wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson said his messages to Shaw, Selleck and Ridgeway were all mostly different, but part of what he wanted to communicate was a constant.
“One thing I said to all three was my biggest disappointment is not getting to coach and getting to watch those girls have the joy of senior year,” Johnson shared. “Me personally, I was so excited for Abby Shaw to get Abby Shaw’s name in big letters. I said, 'Abby, everybody saw your name in the paper … but it was never big and bold because we had Jenessa Hasty, Kaela Robey and Bayli Toy.' This year was going to be the year that everybody realized, hey Abby Shaw is really good.
“Coleena Selleck is stud. Ella Ridgeway is a four-year letter winner,” Johnson continued. “I’m upset because as a coach, I want each of those girls to get the recognition because they’re all so team-focused. They were all like, 'coach that’s OK, we weren’t worried about that.' I said, 'I know, that’s why I love you girls and that’s why I wanted you to have it because you wanted the team, Oak Hill wins, to have it and I wanted you girls to have it in the middle of a great win.'”
Middle infielders are often looked to as leaders for softball teams and Shaw, a career second baseman, started to show leadership qualities as a junior despite being among the strong personalities that were part of 2019’s senior class. Johnson said those qualities were only enhanced during open gyms and weight room sessions once Shaw joined softball activities after her basketball season concluded.
“Out of all three of those (seniors), Abby was going to be the leader this year. That’s not to take away from the other two,” Johnson said, noting all three girls would provide different styles of leadership. “Abby was our most vocal girl. Abby had a brand new side to her this year. She was always good, always a good teammate and always worked her butt off.
“This year she had a compassion, a desire for the younger girls,” he added. “She felt like she could come in and lead and be the senior. It was her team. There was a confidence about her that was just awesome to watch.”
Shaw batted a career-best .370 her junior season and finished her career with a .309 average and 63 runs scored. She was also a solid complement to Hasty at shortstop and gave Oak Hill one of the top middle infield combos in the Central Indiana Conference and Class 2A.
Ironically, Shaw and Selleck started their careers in a battle for the second base position as freshmen, but an unfortunate injury to Selleck meant Shaw won the battle. In the long run it worked out well as Selleck was better able to use her speed tracking down balls in the outfield for the Golden Eagles.
Selleck batted .343 for her career, including .379 as a junior. She also scored 100 runs and stole 47 bases in 51 attempts. During the 2019 season she was 21 for 22 in steal attempts and Johnson still disputes the one time Selleck was thrown out.
“That was Coleena, she’s that dynamic player, you get her on base and she’d be standing on second pretty soon,” Johnson said. “She’s a competitor.
“Coleena always had to to have something to compete about,” he added. “.…She’s kind of got that poke you and poke you, wants to get competitive and come at somebody. That’s Coleena."
Johnson described Ridgeway as a quiet, hesitant player as a freshman, when she played just 13 games for the Eagles. But he and assistant coach Brian Tucci saw her talent and potential and took a patient approach with her development. By the beginning of her sophomore season, Ridgeway had won the starting third baseman position and flourished right along with the team.
Johnson recalled a moment during Ridgeway’s sophomore year when it all came together. The Eagles had scratched out a one-run lead at Elwood in extra innings but the Panthers were threatening with the bases loaded and just one out.
“A girl smokes a line drive at Ella. She was rocking back on her heels, snags it, turns around and makes the tag and we win at Elwood in extra innings,” Johnson recalled. “We had not beaten Elwood at Elwood in nine years up to that point.
“Those plays early in her sophomore year kind of brought her out of her shell,” he added. “She said, ‘Hey I can do this.’ Last year the bat came around and she played just a dynamite third base. She was a huge part of us going to semi state. … I can’t think of any weight lifting she missed (in offseason). Hitting, open gym, she was there. ... She would have been a captain this year.”
Ridgeway batted .411 as a junior and made just four errors while manning the hot corner.
Sarah Tucci played in only two varsity games during her sophomore season, but was set to be a part-time starter and key player of the Eagles bench last season. But an illness last spring cost her many days of school and her entire softball season.
Johnson said Tucci was hesitant to come out this year because she’d missed so much time, but ultimately decided to play and likely would have been close to a full-time starter at first base.
“She comes to me a month before and said, 'I realize that I love softball, I love our girls and I want to play,'” Johnson said. “We were excited to have Sarah Tucci and she was excited to make some memories to make up for last year. … She’ll come at you. Every day she would come to work.”
Nelson was a full-time JV player for her first three years of high school softball and had yet to make a varsity appearance. However, Johnson shared a story from earlier this year, before school or softball had been canceled, that proved to be a testament of Nelson’s meaning to his program.
He said when making final cut downs for his roster, there was an unnamed junior who was likely going to be a full-time JV player this season. Understanding that seeing younger players play varsity could present a difficult proposition for the junior, he left it up to the player to decide.
Johnson was a bit taken aback by her response.
“She looks at me and says, ‘Coach, I want to be Morgan Nelson for JV this year,'” Johnson shared. “'I want to be that leader that every young girl looks to and loves being a part of Oak Hill softball because of Morgan. … I want to be that for these freshman and sophomores. I know younger girls than I am are going to be on varsity, but if I can be the leader like Morgan was for us, I’m doing it.'
“That’s who Morgan was,” he added. “I could not imagine Oak Hill softball without Morgan Nelson in it.”
That’s the culture Johnson is building within his program.
Along with the great sadness of a lost season shared by coaches and players alike, there is always tremendous pride Johnson has in the growth and development of his 2020 senior class, as players, but most importantly as young women, he said.
“We’ve been blessed and it’s part of the culture we’re trying to create,” he said. “We’re a family. I know the girls get upset with each other, but your coach will always have your back. I’m not a yeller and screamer, but I will correct. Often.
“That’s what we’re trying to establish. I think its been huge for us that our seniors have been a big part of it. Our seniors have bought in and been encouragers along the way.”
