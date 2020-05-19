The bar has been set very high when it comes to performance for the Oak Hill girls track and field team.
The Golden Eagles were to have five seniors competing in spring of 2020, and each leave their mark in some form on the legacy of the program.
Two of coach Paige Brunner seniors, Mollie Gamble and Ireland Dodson, competed and contributed to Oak Hill’s many successes since their freshman years. Lauren Marsh, Lauren Alberston and Cassi Derby became contributors as juniors and were to fill important roles in their final season.
Gamble’s legacy is certainly one of excellence. A four-time state qualifier and two-time medalist in cross country, the Taylor University-bound distance running standout had similar performances during the spring track season. Though earning a trip to state was something that eluded her despite dropping some of the fastest times in county history in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
“Mollie never skipped a beat. We said it in the fall in cross country, it’s consistency at a high level,” Brunner said Tuesday afternoon. “...Even on the days you think they’re down, it’s still really, really good. It’s still a really, really high level.
“We’re so fortunate she had the fall she did. We’re thankful she was able to get back down to state, stay healthy and lead the team to another sectional title, to get another medal,” he added. “Back-to-back years is not easy to do.”
And earning a trip to the track and field state championships out of the Marion Regional is also not easy to do. Last season in the Marion Sectional, Gamble dropped a 5:09 time in the mile, an 11:06 in the two-mile, both of which rank as the second fastest times in school and Grant County history, behind only former Eagle and current Butler-standout Margo Hornocker. However, that night Gamble was also second in both races.
The next week at the Marion Regional, again she was consistent but finished fourth and one spot out of earning a trip to state in the 3,200. Eventually, the three girls who finished ahead of Gamble wound up as state champion, runner-up and the fourth-place finisher. Gamble’s regional time would have placed her 14th at state but turned out to be 0.7 seconds from getting her a state callback and chance to compete in Bloomington.
“She is somebody that deserved to be at the state meet and she knew it was going to be a challenge (this spring),” Brunner said of Gamble. “Our regional two-mile and mile is absolutely loaded. … It was not going to be easy and there was no guarantee, but I think from what we’ve seen throughout her career, I was going to be willing to bet on Mollie in late May when the sectional, regional and state meet rolled around.
“Disappointed she didn’t get that opportunity, but thankful that she did accomplish what she did in the fall,” he continued. “Hopefully she’s able to have some closure and feel good about what she was able to accomplish for us.”
Gamble’s lone sectional championship during track season came in the 4x400 relay her sophomore year, a team that also featured Dodson and recorded the fourth-fastest time in Oak Hill history.
The unfortunate ending to this spring season also meant neither Dodson nor Gamble would get the opportunity to qualify for their fourth-straight trip to the Hoosier State Relays, the indoor state championship. Only Janae’ Moffitt, former Oak Hill state high jump champ and 3-time All-American at Purdue had accomplished 4-straight trips to the HSR.
Dodson will compete in the fall at Huntington Unversity.
“Ireland is what you envision when you envision your – I don’t want to use the word typical because that’s not Ireand – your … not your division I or All-American,” Brunner said. “She is somebody that through time has always had an impact on our program. From day one she was a part of what we’ve been doing in cross country and track and she’s just continued to buy in and continued to grow as an athlete.”
Dodson also raced the 300-meter hurdles and even competed in the pole vault last season. But it was her role in the 4x400 relay where she shined the brightest. Dodson anchored the Eagles’ sectional champion in the event in 2019.
“I think she’d agree, she wasn’t probably our strongest runner of the four, but there was nobody else I was going to put on the anchor position,” Brunner said of Dodson, noting the team had a pair of seniors and a freshman in the race. ‘I knew she’s the type of kid…she was not going to let coach Brunner down or let her teammates down. She was going to work her tail off, do all the small things and ... if they had a chance to win or had the lead, she was going to do whatever she could to cap it off,”
“Obviously she did that and they won. I’m glad because that was a big piece for her in her career.”
Dodson won’t be alone when she attends Huntington in the fall. Marsh will also compete as a distance runner for the Foresters.
Marsh had to battle through some injuries in high school and her constant effort earned her the opportunity to compete at the next level and have some of it paid for. She helped the Eagles win both on the cross country course and track.
“Development is the big word there for Lauren,” Brunner said of Marsh, who was also a cheerleader and didn’t come out for either track or XC until her junior year after Dodson and some other teammates talked her into it.
Marsh instantly fit it.
“I think (running is) what she does and what she loves,” Brunner said. “She’s had some injury issues, and I think it’s just because she wants to be good and is so driven that she’s probably at times put too much out in front of her. At times I tried to pull the reins back but she wants it and wants to be good and has kind of over worked herself at times.
“She’s another one that kind of pushed herself towards this spring. She was getting back into health in cross county and had some good meets for us and helped us win meets,” he continued. “I think her best days are in front of her. Her and Ireland, they’re best of friends ... and they work extremely hard. As hard as anybody. They make you as a coach want them to have success because they’ve earned that opportunity. When opportunities like this spring are taken away it makes you hurt for kids like that.”
Albertson worked at the craft of being a thrower for the Eagles and earned a varsity letter in each of the last two seasons. In some of Oak Hill’s bigger meets over the past three seasons, Albertson sometimes didn’t compete. But when she was in the throwing lineup, she took advantage of her chances.
“Lauren was always smart enough and savvy enough to score points in those meets and ended up getting a letter,” Brunner said. “I know for (throwing coach Dave) Durkes, he would have nothing but good things to say about Lauren and her work ethic, coachability and approach towards the sport. She was never going to out-power anybody when it came to the throws, but just through technique and development she was going to find success.”
Derby was part of the team for three years but had her first good opportunity to crack the varsity lineup last season as a junior. She was part of the 4 x 100 relay team that recorded the sixth-fastest time in Oak Hill history.
“She’s a very athletic young lady, has a lot of speed, just may not be at the level where she could knock one of our No. 1 or 2 girls off,” Brunner said of Derby. “But she as in a position to helps us and give us added depth to help us win meets….she served a role on the team and was good enough to score a point or two and allow us to bump somebody else to another event and let us score more points. That’s where her biggest impact was in giving us depth and working hard.”
Oak Hill’s seniors helped keep alive streaks of 11-straight Grant Four titles and 10-straight Central Indiana Conference championships. Brunner said neither streak would have been possible with contributions from everyone.
“You’ve got to have that depth. The big dogs and heavy hitters get all the headlines, the girls that do three or four events and do them at a high level,” he said. “But again, we’re able to put them in positions to be successful because of girls like Lauren Albertson, like Lauren Marsh, like Cassi Derby.
“They understand I’m not going to be a conference champ on my own, but I can help this relay or push this individual and be an alternate and be in a position to help the team that way.”
