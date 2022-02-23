The Oak Hill swimming and diving program is sending another diver to the state championship meet Saturday in Indianapolis.
Grant Cates, a freshman for the Golden Eagles, earned the trip with a third-place finish at the Fort Wayne South Diving Regional Tuesday night.
Cates scored 484.20 points on his series of dives to finish only behind seniors Sebastian Otero (529.10) and William Jansen (524.60) of Fishers in the 20-man contest.
Cates is one of only two freshman in the field of 32 divers to qualify for the state championship.
The IHSAA’s state swimming and diving championships begin with the preliminary swim races starting Friday at 6 p.m. in the Indiana University Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.
Diving preliminaries will begin Saturday at 9 a.m. All 32 competitors will take five dives, with the top 20 advancing to the semifinal round, which begins immediately after prelims. Following the three-dive semis, the top 16 divers advance to the finals to take three more dives at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $8 per session of $15 for both days. All tickets are digital only through mobile phones and my be purchased via GoFan.
