The Oak Hill girls golf team created a piece of history on Arbor Trace Golf Course Saturday afternoon.
Led by senior Hope Mygrant, who fired a 77 to win individual medalist, the Golden Eagles shot a collective 377 to capture the Eastbrook Sectional championship, the first-ever sectional title for the Eagles in girls golf.
Oak Hill advances to the East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk Golf Club in Kendallville on Saturday for just the second-time ever, joining the 2014 team led by Lauren Tibbets, who was medalist in the Huntington North Sectional that season.
The Golden Eagles won’t be the only team representing Grant County, as Madison-Grant (385) finished third behind Oak Hill and Northfield (381) to also advance for the second time in program history.
Mygrant joins Tibbets as the only individual sectional champions from Oak Hill. She’ll play in the second regional of her career after qualifying in 2018 as a sophomore. Following the 2019 sectional, Mygrant was in tears after playing her worst round of the season and missing advancement by one shot.
It was understandably a much different feeling for her on Saturday.
“I don’t know, I’m in awe,” Mygrant responded after taking a moment to reflect back to last year. “It’s crazy that I’ll have a team to back me up (at regional). I think we’re capable of doing really good there.
“Just the feeling change is crazy,” she added. “The fact that my shoulder is worse this year … God truly blessed me making it past this year.”
Mygrant admitted to feeling nervous about her round during practice on Friday, but after some encouragement from her dad, Jeff Mygrant, she arrived to the first tee Saturday morning feeling confident in her game.
“I kept saying to my dad, ‘I don’t know dad, I’m just nervous with what happened last year,’” Mygrant said. “He was like get that stuff out of your mind.’ I came out here today and realized I’ve been shooting good scores all year and it was kinda like, you got this, just play your game, play like you’ve been playing all year.”
Mygrant shot 40 on her outward nine then returned with a 37 on the back to finish seven shots in front of runner-up, Grace Dill from Huntington North.
Mygrant was particularly pleased with the back-nine score as that’s where her round last year went bad. She said she made a nine or 10 on the par-5, 15th hole in 2019 but atoned with a par on Saturday.
The single hole likely cost her an individual qualifying spot, but it benefitted her teammate Holly Gillespie who grabbed the final regional qualifying spot in 2019.
Gillespie, also a senior, finished with a 93 on Saturday and will make a return trip to Noble Hawk. Senior Bailey Dewitt shot a 98, junior Abby Malott finished with 109 and freshman Jaycie Pearce had her 110 discarded for the Eagles.
Oak Hill coach Steve Nelson admitted that he wasn’t thinking about his team winning a sectional this season, but credited the three seniors for making it possible. They’ve all been part of his team for the last three seasons.
“I thought we could compete and get out, but I didn’t really think about winning, honestly,” Nelson said. "But Hope shoots 77 and beats the field by seven shots so were already spotted seven shots. That helps a lot.
“Holly shot 93, that’s a good round for her. Bailey Dewitt shot 98, which is the first time she’s ever broke 100,” he added. “… for her to break 100 in this is awesome. ”
Nelson talked about a match against Madison-Grant on Aug. 25 as being a turning point in Oak Hill’s season. The Argylls topped the Eagles that day then also edged Oak Hill by five shots only four days later in the Central Indiana Conference tournament in Frankton.
“It was our worst of the season and we had a pretty good talk after that about putting lots of pressure on yourselves and not doing that,” Nelson shared. “Playing each hole as it’s own tournament, just do it and enjoy it. They’ve really embraced that thought. … To win the sectional, it’s amazing.”
Madison-Grant coach Mike Small wasn’t exactly sure what to expect from the Argylls before the season started and his biggest concern turned out to be M-G’s biggest strength. And its the main reason the Argylls are heading back to a regional.
“I was worried about us being consistent all year long and that’s the one thing we have been,” Small said. “We’ve been really consistent from one through four and that’s helped us score. We won conference, finished second (to Oak Hill in Grant Four) and I think we have three thirds. I’ve been very pleased. They’ve played well.”
All four girls in M-G’s lineup on Saturday are seniors and Abbie Hostetler has been a leader among that group throughout the fall.
Hostetler finished as the fifth lowest individual with a 90 in sectional.
“Abbie has definitely been our leader scoring-wise,” Small said. “She shot 90 today which probably wasn’t up to her standards. We were consistent from 90 to 100 and we’ve been there during our 18-hole meets. Having a good No. 1 is critical to placing well in 18-hole tournaments. She’s done a great job with that and been a great leader.
“They’re four really good seniors and our two, three and four have done well to not go too high or get too low,” he added.
Allie Hostetler shot a 96, Allie Vetor had a 99 and Nancy Chapel finished with 100 to round out the Argylls’ scoring.
“We’ve worked really hard on the range. We don’t play a lot of rounds of golf during the year,” Small said. “We hit a lot of balls and spend a lot of time on the putting green just chipping and putting. I think that’s paid off. Then being able to take that out on the course has been huge.”
Mississinewa finished tied with Southern Wells with 394 but finished fifth on fifth-player score. Freshman Ashtynn Brubaker led the Indians with a 92. Shaylee Nottingham shot 96, Maggie LaBarr added 99, Anabella Pannell had 107 and Emma Miller had 140.
Eastbrook played without its No. 2 player, Hayley Jarck and finished seventh with a 402. Abby Cansler, Andrea Spurlock and Savannah Goble all carded 99s for the Panthers while Ella Turney had 117.
Marion fielded just three players so the Giants had an incomplete team score. Senior Bayley Grieve lead the Giants with a 98, sophomore Savannah Grieve shot 103 and freshman Jessica Wilson finished with 129.
The East Noble Regional is scheduled to tee off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
