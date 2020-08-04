HUNTINGTON — Before the first tee ball was even struck on Tuesday, the fact that 13 girls golf teams made their way to the annual Huntington North Invitational made it a successful outing for all involved.
An overcast sky, cool temperatures and breezy conditions greeted the girls at Clear Creek Golf Course, the first-time host for the tournament.
Marion and Oak Hill have traditionally opened their seasons competing at Huntington North, and both teams were in the field this year.
However, the Golden Eagles opened the season on Monday by finishing tied for eighth in the Harrison Invitational played at Coyote Crossing in West Lafayette.
Oak Hill improved drastically in both score and standings from its first to its second meet of the season. The Golden Eagles shot a collective 401, 34 shots better than Monday, to finish third.
“You can hit all the range balls you want, but you don’t really know what you need to work on until you see them play,” said Oak Hill coach Steve Nelson. “It was good to play these two rounds.
“Today was much better,” he added. “None of them have played this golf course before and I’d never seen it before so it was kind of an experience for all us. … The golf course was kind of tricky. There’s lots of water and a creek on the back nine … but overall it was much better today than it was yesterday.”
The main constant for the Eagles, as its been for the past three seasons, was senior Hope Mygrant. Mygrant, a 2018 state qualifier, is still rounding into form after having shoulder surgery around the turn of the year. She then endured another setback in early March when she injured the same shoulder in an automobile accident.
Mygrant showed little rust through her first two rounds, shooting an 83 in Lafayette to finish third and backing it up with an 85 at Clear Creek, which was the fourth best round of the day.
“I feel like I’m playing OK for the rough offseason I had,” Mygrant said. “Not what I want to be playing right now, but I’ll take it.
“I started off not so hot and kind of messed up on backside, which was where I started,” she added, “but when I went on the frontside, which was my second nine, I fired a 38. I just kind of let go.”
Oak Hill also counted a 95 from 2019 regional qualifier Holly Gillespie, while Savanna Saylor carded a 110 and Bailey Dewitt had 111. Abby Malott shot 117 but only the top four scores counted in the team standings.
Recording a team score was something that Marion didn’t do all last season because the Giants played with only three players in 2019.
Senior Bayley Grieve and sophomore sister, Savannah Grieve, each shot 116 to lead the Giants while freshmen Hayleigh Kirkwood (127) and Jessica Wilson (141) played in the first varsity match of their careers.
“It means a lot,” Bayley Grieve said of having enough players to compete in the team competition. “Last year we could have won a couple matches but we couldn’t because there was three of us. It’s a little more exciting to know we have a possibility of winning this year.”
Marion coach Jerry Freshwater said the possibility of adding another player or two to his lineup still exists, and he was pleased with how the Giants competed in their first match of the season.
“It was pretty good. They hit the ball decent and they had fun,” Freshwater said. “We’re learning. It was fun to get out and golf again. The kids being able to play, (they) hit some good shots, hit some bad shots, but it was fun to see them competing.
“I saw good shots and some potential there and that’s all I can ask for,” he added. “…They did well. They handled themselves well, didn’t get too frustrated so it was good for us to have the four girls compete today.”
The Giants shot 500 and finished 13th.
Carroll (Fort Wayne) placed three girls in the top 10 and won the event with a 354. Host Huntington North ended with 382 to finish runner-up while Oak Hill (401), Wawasee (411) and Leo (418) rounded out the top five.
Marion will play in the Manchester Invite on Thursday then meets Madison-Grant and Mississinewa on Friday at Walnut Creek.
Oak Hill travels to Frankton for its first dual meet of the season on Friday then meets the Giants at Meshingomesia on Aug. 12.
