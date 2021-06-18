The Oak Hill United School Corporation announced earlier this week that Michael Cabello was approved by Board of Trustees on Monday to take over as Strength and Conditioning coach for the Golden Eagles.
Cabello comes to Oak Hill with extensive experience in the strength and conditioning world after stints at The University of Texas of San Antonio, Northwestern State University, The University of Houston, and Butler University. For the past two years he has been the strength and conditioning coach at Muncie Central High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.