CONVERSE — A new era of Oak Hill girls basketball begins on Wednesday as for the first time in more more than 15 years the program features someone other than Todd Law leading it into a season.

Clay Bolser was hired in June to fill the role left open by Law’s retirement following the 2019-20 season, and despite having a less than normal amount of time through the summer months to begin working with his new team, Bolser said his transition into the Oak Hill community has gone very well.

“The girls have been great. The community has been great and to be honest, Coach Law, we’ve talked minimally … has said if there’s anything we need to talk about, he’s made that available,” Bolser said during picture day at Oak Hill on Monday. “I’ve loved the transition. So far I’ve had a great time not only in the classroom, but just being a part of Oak Hill.”

Bolser did admit that having to deal with the limited contact period and lack of practice time with his players during the summer because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has predictably made the transition on the court a little more difficult.

“For a new program, with an entire group that has grown up in one program with a specific terminology and all those things, it kind of sets you back,” he said.

But ready or not, the Golden Eagles will travel to Norwell on Wednesday to tip off the 2020-21 girls basketball season.

One of Law’s trademarks and a reason for much of Oak Hill’s success during his tenure was found in the match-up zone defense he employed.

Bolser said he played a match-up zone in his high school days at Richmond and has coached his boys teams at Northeastern, Plainfield and North Miami to play it as well.

“That’s been one the easy parts of the transition for us,” Bolser said of implementing the match-up zone. “With the exception of a little bit of terminology, is almost exactly the same. For them that’s been one of the easiest transitions because it’s really the same.

“Defensively this is a group I really like,” he continued. “We can kind of mix and match positions. We have athletic kids and we have some strong kids.“

The Golden Eagles are just two years removed from winning the Class 2A state championship and return some girls who didn’t get on the court during the season, but were practice players and gained valuable experience from their roles in that capacity everyday.

Seniors Kate Hornocker and Carlee Biddle were part of that run while their classmates Audrey Leak and Holly Gillespie played as regulars in Law’s varsity rotation last season. Bolser also has seniors Ashely Moore and Lori Miller providing leadership.

The Golden Eagles will also rely on juniors Joy McDivitt, Nikki Alston and Treniti Thurman as well as sophomore Melissa Kluevein.

As for who Bolser expects to pick up point production, he hopes it will be a little bit from everyone.

“The funny thing is we have a group that can collectively score by committee,” he said. “We have good athletes and enough skill where we can handle the ball and make good passes. It’s all a matter of putting things together within a system that’s completely different for them.”

Bolser and his assistant coaches have been trying to instill the confidence in their girls to be more aggressive in taking good shots. For the past three seasons, the offensive pecking order for Oak Hill has been very specific and with little exception, the girls on this year’s team have had limited opportunity to put up shots.

“That’s the biggest things right now, we see kids that are passing up shot opportunities that they should be taking,” Bolser said. “They’re an unselfish group, almost to a fault. The coaches and I have been talking about that in the office, you have to deal with a group of kids that have been surrounded by the amount of scoring power that they’ve had now all the sudden they look around and that’s not there.

“They’re trying to find who’s that going to be,” he continued. “As a coaching staff we are saying you’re capable of taking that shot, just knock it down. That’s a difficult aspect of the transition, but I really think within the next couple weeks we’re going to find what were made of. Does that mean we’re going to come out of the gates as strong as we want to be? I don’t know. We’ll see on Wednesday.”

Oak Hill scrimmaged against Rochester on Saturday and Bolser started to see aspects of the game that need the most urgent attention.

“Rebounding is going to be issue for us. We’re going to have to rebound and score by committee,” Bolser said. “We’re going to have to block out, everybody is going to have to block out.

“I watched the video of Rochester scrimmage and that was an issue,” he added. “Kate rebounded well for us in the scrimmage, and she was good rebounder last season. It’s a matter of understanding what their roles are, determining what their roles are going to be and them being confident in their ability to perform.”

The beginning of the season and the new direction for Oak Hill girls basketball is certain to be filled with questions that only time will answer.

Bolser knows the recent history of his program and understands there are certain expectations that come along with his position.

“No. 1, I think the expectation here is always gong to be to compete in the conference and the sectional,” he said. “I’m not going to sit here and say a wins and losses number or a place in the conference is going to satisfy me one way are another.

“If we are the best we possibly can be in the end of they year, we’re competing at a high level and we continue to grow on a daily basis then that’s going to be extremely pleasing,” Bolser added. “Being back in the gym and watching kids compete, this has been the most fun I’ve had in the last three or four years. … It’s a great group of kids and I think they’re going to work to uphold the traditions of Oak Hill.