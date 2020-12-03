OSSIAN — Video has long been an important teaching tool in coaching and Oak Hill boys basketball coach Kevin Renbarger put the video from the Golden Eagles win over Manchester on Saturday to good use to help prepare for a road test against Norwell.
Renbarger scrapped his trademark match-up zone at halftime in the Eagles’ opening game and sparked a comeback win by playing man-to-man defense against the Squires.
The Golden Eagles looked much more comfortable and connected in the match-up Thursday night. The defense propelled Oak Hill to an early lead and kept the Knights chasing the rest of the game in the Eagles’ 56-48 win.
“There are times, particularly with a young and a green team, when you see things on film they see what we’ve been talking about,” Renbarger said moments after his team moved to 2-0 on the young season. “The game against Manchester gave us an opportunity to put down on film on what (coaches) have been seeing in practice.
“They recognized the changes that needed to be made and did a good job,” he continued. “I’m really proud of the step that they made from game one to game two on the defensive end.”
Senior Kian Hite put Oak Hill on top 7-6 with his 3-pointer under a minute into the first quarter and it sparked a quick 10-0 run over the next two minutes and it ultimately proved to be one of the game’s decisive stretches.
The Golden Eagles followed by forcing three-straight Norwell turnovers and took a 14-6 lead.
Sophomore Landon Biegel scored a transition basket after a steal and assist by sophomore Matthew Strange. Hite followed with a steal and layup before Biegel swished home a 3-pointer to put the Golden Eagles up by eight with less than three minutes gone.
Oak Hill eventually extended to a 21-11 lead in the opening period and it wouldn’t give up the lead the rest of the night. But the Eagles couldn’t apply an early knockout punch either.
Norwell closed the lead to 21-16 by the end of the first quarter and drew within 23-21 with four minutes to play in the half.
Oak Hill locked down on the defensive end again, allowing only a free throw by the Knights over the final four minutes to close the half.
Meanwhile, Biegel hit two more triples with a deuce in between to extend the Eagles lead to 31-22 at halftime.
“Shot making, especially in the first quarter,” Renbarger responded when ask about what he liked along with the defense. “I was really really pleased with the way we ran the floor in the first quarter and shot a little bit better than we did the other night. I thought we were going to be a good three point shooting team and we did.
“Landon had a heck of a game on the offensive end of the floor,” he continued. “He was challenged a lot this week (in practice). I was interested to see how he was going to respond and he responded in the most appropriate way. It showed on the floor.”
Biegel scored 15 of his career-high 27 points in helping Oak Hill build its first-half lead.
Twice Norwell cut Oak Hill’s lead to seven points in the third quarter, and both times Biegel knocked down a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 10. His final field goal of the night with 40 seconds remaining in the third sent the Golden Eagles into the final eight minutes with a 43-34 advantage.
Biegel connected on 9-of-15 field goal attempts, including 5-of-6 from long range, and hit 4-of-5 from the free throw line in leading the Eagles’ offense.
“I think it comes down on film,” Renbarger explained of Biegel’s elevated performance. “On film there were some things that were unacceptable he was doing on both ends of the floor (against Manchester). He really responded with his effort and his energy. He’s going to even get better when he realizes and understands to kind of play within himself.”
Norwell pulled within 45-39 with 4:40 to play in the game, but buckets by Jacob Winger and Hite in the next minute pushed Oak Hill’s lead back to 10.
Sophomore Luke McBride swished home three consecutive 3-pointers, the final one with 25 seconds remaining closed Oak Hill’s lead to 53-48. But Strange hit 3-of-4 from the foul line in the final 22 seconds to halt the Knights’ desperate comeback attempt.
Hite scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half, eight in the first quarter after hitting two 3-pointers.
Strange had to sit out the Manchester games because he didn’t yet have enough practices, but he started at point guard and finished with seven points, three assists and three steals.
Blake Fox finished with four points while Kyle Turanchick and Winger had two apiece.
McBride finished with 29 points and was Norwell’s only double-digit scorer.
Oak Hill was out-rebounded 31-19, but committed only two turnovers through the first three quarters and finished the game with five. Norwell had 11 turnovers and shot just 38% (16-of-42) from the field.
Renbarger took responsibility for the three fourth-quarter turnovers as Oak Hill tried to use as much clock as possible while looking for the best shot it could find.
“We have not had the opportunity to run as much situational stuff as I’d like to,” Renbarger said. “I also think, with a young team, we got caught a little bit trying not to make mistakes instead of playing our game.
“I can’t begin to tell you how pleased I am with the effort just from game one to game two,” he added. “If we came in with the same effort we did against Manchester, we’re beat by 20 or 25, and that’s what I half expected. For our kids to come in here and play with the effort and execution, I feel like we may be a little bit further along than I anticipated.”
Oak Hill travels to Taylor on Saturday.
