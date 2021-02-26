If not for the immediate task at hand, it would be easy for Oak Hill boys basketball coach Kevin Renbarger to imagine how the 2020-21 basketball season might have played out differently if his Golden Eagles had been at full strength from day one.
However, Renbarger knew before the first practice that his team would look much different than what he’d envisioned since last season.
Tristen Hayes, a 6-5 post player and two-year varsity player who is also an All-State football player, suffered a basketball-season ending knee injury in Oak Hill’s loss to Fort Wayne Concordia in the football sectional semifinals in October.
That was only the beginning of the adversity for Oak Hill.
Starting senior point guard Clay McCorkle, also the Golden Eagles starting quarterback, first hurt his knee against Blackford late in the season, but continued to play through it. He then had to quarantine for COVID following football season, and then an hour into his first practice back, McCorkle completely tore his ACL and saw his season also come to a heartbreaking end.
The heartbreak was shared throughout Oak Hill’s program, from coaches to players to parents.
“Emotional. Really emotional. Tough,” are the words Renbarger used to describe the loss of his two key components following the Golden Eagles’ loss to Delta Thursday night.
Renbarger spoke with Delta coach Mark Detweiler before the game and explained the situation for Hayes and McCorkle, then asked and received a favor.
Both injured players suited up for one final time and had their names in the starting lineup. Hayes got the ball after the opening tip and passed it to an un-guarded McCorkle, who banked in a lay up. After Delta scored on an uncontested shot, play was halted, and Hayes and McCorkle were subbed out to an ovation from the Oak Hill community and hugs from coaches and teammates.
“It’s something that’s been hard to get over. Those two kids have been around our program since they were little guys,” Renbarger said. “It’s been hard that they’ve not been able to realize the potential of the group. The seniors as whole, as a group, have just been snake-bitten with injuries so its been tough. It’s been really tough.
“Obviously there have been games they could have helped us and those kids are fully aware of it too,” he continued. “They’re over there (on the bench), you can see it on their face, they know they can benefit but they’ve been helpless to help out. It’s been tough for them to deal with that.”
Both Hayes and McCorkle went through surgeries to repair their damaged joints, Hayes in November and McCorkle on Dec. 8, and the two classmates, teammates and friends shared a large part of the rehabilitation process.
That part was therapeutic for both.
“It’s tough. There were some sleepless nights,” Hayes reflected. “…If I didn’t have Clay here, Clay is my guy. It’s a bad thing that we’re in this situation, but it’s a good thing we’re in it together. We sit there and talk to each other all day long so that’s what gets us through it.”
McCorkle shared the same sentiment.
“It was definitely big for us to have gone through it together,” he shared. “I can’t imagine going through it by myself. We’re always chatting it up at practice and it’s been someone to hang out with. I’m thankful.”
Renbarger said that other than in the immediate aftermath of McCorkle’s surgery, neither he nor Hayes ever missed a practice. They immersed themselves in the game plan and offered brotherly or basketball advice to Oak Hill’s other four seniors, who were relatively inexperienced, and to a talented core of sophomores thrust into more varsity minutes than would have been available otherwise.
“They’ve been an emotional support for our kids. They’ve been absolutely engaged and locked in as if they were playing,” Renbarger said. “To know that they will never step foot on that floor and they are more engaged than the folks that are playing, that speaks really highly of their character.”
Most of the advice has been simple, but welcomed.
“Coaching them up a little bit,” McCorkle said. “Sometimes Renbarger can be a little hard on them, so just tell them it’s alright, he loves you and it will all get better.”
“Just try to keep it light, light hearted and light spirit, and try to keep it fun,” offered Hayes. “Just with the younger guys, if I see them doing something wrong, posting up wrong, try to give them a pointer or a tip and tell guys before games try to relax.
“A lot of our guys were inexperienced and didn’t know what they were coming into it,” Hayes continued. “You’ve gotta settle into it and try to understand the game a little bit more. It helps just to try and talk them through it.”
Both players said Thursday night’s opportunity to put on the uniform one more time brought about strong emotions.
“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to do that. There’s people that miss their season that don’t get that opportunity,” McCorkle said. “I want to thank the Delta coach for allowing it to happen and coach Renbarger for asking to get the opportunity.”
“It was everything. It was emotional. It was really emotional, but it meant a lot,” Hayes said. “It was a good feeling to have.”
Even though their personal set-backs cost them their senior year of basketball, the work put in by Hayes and McCorkle leading up to their final year of high school helped them get noticed and has set them up with opportunities to continue playing.
Hayes recently committed to play football at Indiana Wesleyan, while McCorkle will soon decide between Defiance College (Ohio) and Manchester University to continue his basketball career.
“It’s a good consolation for those kids, for them and their families,” Renbarger said. “There’s obviously going to be some what ifs down the road. What if we were healthy, but it is a consolation for them to have football, and now basketball in Clay’s future, that’s it’s not over. This wasn’t a finality to their athletic careers. I expect both of them to go off and do good things.”
McCorkle said the opportunity to continue his basketball career has also been a help in the rehab process.
“It’s big for both of us. Knowing that we do have a future in athletics definitely helps out with rehab,” McCorkle said. “Without knowing I’m going to go play at the next level, it’s like why do it? It gives me motivation to get back to where I was or even better than where I was.”
With his plan in place to play football at IWU, Hayes has started thinking about what follows even further down the road.
“I’m thinking about being a teacher. I look up to especially Coach Renbarger or (Oak Hill football coach (Bud) Ozmun, teacher-coach,” he said. “I look up to a lot of my coaches and they all teach. It would be nice to stick around here. I like it here.”
