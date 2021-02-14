Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Periods of snow. High around 15F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.