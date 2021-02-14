FORT WAYNE — The Oak Hill wrestling program has assembled legacy of excellence and high achievement in the 35 years that coach Andrew King has been guiding the program.
However, Golden Eagle wrestlers walked out the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum having added perhaps the most prominent page in the history book of Oak Hill wrestling Saturday at the New Haven Semi-State.
Senior Aidan Hardcastle became the first two-time semi-state champ in program history while junior Brody Arthur joined his teammate and Owen Perkins (2016) as the only wrestlers to ever climb to the top of a semi-state podium in an Oak Hill singlet.
Senior Jett Thompson out-dueled Marion’s Je’kwan Williams in a 182-pound semifinal and earned a runner-up finish. Williams ended up fourth in the division, and both earned a trip to Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the state championships.
Meanwhile, senior Harper Dedman punched a ticket to state for the second-time in his career and hopes to put another medal next to the one he earned in 2019.
The sum of all the efforts by the Oak Hill-quartet equaled a total of 76.5 points, nine more than defending-champ and respected-rival, Western (67.5), and the Golden Eagles took home the semi-state team champion's trophy for the first time in history.
“Lots of records today,” King said, noting the accomplishment of his four state qualifiers, another first for Oak Hill. “And a semi-state team championship, which is amazing. It’s one of those things you kind of hope for if every body wrestles good. You can even wrestle really, really well and some other (team) … they wrestle that much better.
“The pieces came together. I do puzzles also and the pieces all fell together,” he continued. “It’s a great feeling for Oak Hill. Most people don’t even know where Oak Hill is.”
Arthur (38-1) entered the 138-pound bracket as the favorite and finished all four of his matches with a pin. Arthur trailed early in his opening match against Fort Wayne Carroll’s Jared Landez, but quickly flipped the momentum midway through second round and finished it in 3:13.
“I came into it and I wasn’t fully prepared. I wasn’t into it then I just flipped the switch mid-match and found my game,” Arthur said of his first-round win.
His game led to a 2:37 pin over Lakeland’s Ben Miller in the ticket round, a 2:58 pin of Columbia City’s Jarrett Forrester in the semifinals. Arthur earned his championship fall of Daleville’s Julius Gerencser in 1:38.
“I was seeded No. 1, but I knew it didn’t matter anything,” Arthur said. “Seeing that I was seeded No 1, I wanted to be dominant and make every match mine. Just handle business.”
Hardcastle (36-0) was defending 152-pound champion, but entered Saturday ranked-second behind Adams Central's Alex Currie in the semi-state rankings on Indianamat.com. His 2020 title was shrouded in a bit of controversy so Hardcastle wanted to prove that he indeed was the top wrestler in his class in Northeast Indiana.
Hardcastle opened with a 5:26 pin of South Adams’ AJ Dull, then won a major decision (13-2) over Huntington North’s Julius Fletcher to set up a semifinal meeting with Currie, which he won, 2-1. He then claimed the title with a 5-2 win over Carroll’s Evan Ulrick.
“(Winning semi-state) feels better than the first time. A lot of people in this Fort Wayne-area don’t like me because of what happened last year when I won,” Hardcastle said. “I wanted to dominate but a win is a win. It feels awesome.”
Hardcastle became Oak Hill wrestling’s record-holder for most wins on Jan. 13 and now has 147 to go with his two semi-state championships and many other accomplishments.
“Looking back at my freshman year, I knew I was going to be good and I wanted to be great,” Hardcastle said. “I didn’t know I was going to be, I don’t want to toot my own horn, but like one of the best at Oak Hill.”
Thompson (34-4) won his opening match by an 11-5 decision over Daleville’s Jackson Ingenito and punched his state ticket with a 6-1 win over Austin Farris of Fort Wayne Dwenger.
The semifinal battle with Williams was a rematch from a sectional semi, one that Williams won by a third-period fall. Thompson was able to defend himself from Williams’ strength and quickness enough to earn a 5-0 win.
“I knew he was always thrower, but it had been awhile since I wrestled him,” Thompson said of the sectional match with Williams. “I had a game plan and strategy for that match and it worked. I pulled it off.”
Thompson was pinned by New Haven’s Jabob Saylor in the championship, but was pleased with the results from his overall performance and the opportunity to wrestle at state for the first time.
“I’m sure hyped, That last match didn’t go how I wanted it to, but I’m still really happy of where I placed,” he said. “Coming in here today I was just worried about the first two rounds, I wasn’t worried about the third round. The third round I ended up wining and set me up for the finals.
“I was really focusing on neutral,” Thompson said of his strategy for the day. “I knew if was just patient and I worked on my set ups, my shots would be there and I would come out on top for the day.”
Williams (29-7) pulled off the most improbable win of the day, perhaps the tournament, to set up his trip to state. He was matched against Norwell’s Isaiah Brege, who entered the day 26-0 and ranked second in the semi-state by Indianamat.com at 182 pounds.
Williams, who was a key contributor to Marion’s football run to semi-state last fall, took Brege to the mat much like did to several opposing quarterbacks, twice in the first period. The first time Brege escaped a near-fall, but the second Williams put Brege’s shoulders to the mat just before time expired.
“It’s been great today. I had everybody here rooting me on and telling me I could do it and I did it,” Williams said. “Last year (Brege) beat me. He’s pretty strong, but I just had it in my mind I was going to throw him and pin him, like I do most of the time.”
Marion coach Lonnie Johnson said he’d reminded Williams a couple times during the week of his previous loss to Brege, and worked to sharpen Williams’ defensive skills to prepare for the match.
“Je’kwan doesn’t really look at records and get scared. Probably 80% (of the wrestlers) look at records, he’s one of the ones that don’t,” Johnson said. “He just goes out and wrestles.
“He went out, put him on his back once, got off then put him on his back again and won the match,” he added. “He’s a dangerous man, he can catch anybody anytime. He’s actually the most dangerous of all (Marion's four semi-state qualifiers). He’s quick, fast, strong. He can catch anybody.”
Williams punched his ticket to state with a 14-11 decision over Austin Farris of Fort Wayne Dwenger in the second round.
Marion seniors Kainen Malone-Johnson (170), Levi Lee (195) and Greg Johnson (285) all were defeated in the first round on Saturday.
Dedman (27-4) was regarded as the eighth-best wrestler in the 126-pound class by Indianamat.com, but beat Daleville’s Brandon Kinnick, who was ranked No. 6, 5-0 in the opening round. He then dominated Fremont’s Zak Pica to earn a 16-0, tech fall, and punch his ticket to state.
Dedman then lost a hard-fought, 7-3 decision to Nick Olson of Goshen in the semis and an overtime, 7-5 decision to No. 2 ranked Logan Uhlman of Adams Central to finish fourth.
It was a disappointing ending to an overall satisfying day for Dedman, and he still has an opportunity to achieve his top goal for the season.
“My goal doesn’t change, I still have the same goal, I’m just in a worse position,” Dedman said. “I still want to place again (at state). I still want another medal so the goal doesn’t change, it just changes how you get to it. A little tougher road.
“Knowing all your hard work pays off for the team as well as for you, going to state and seeing the team succeed is unbeatable. You can’t match it.”
Oak Hill’s Julian Perez was defeated in the first round.
The state championships will have a little different format than in year’s past.
The opening rounds for the 106- through 145-pound weight classes, with Dedman and Arthur, will take place beginning at 11 a.m. Friday in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
The 152- through 285-pound classes, featuring Hardcastle, Thompson and Williams, will begin opening-round matches at 7 p.m. Friday.
Winners on Friday are guaranteed a state medal and will return on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. to complete the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds in all classes. The consolation and championship rounds will start at 5 p.m. Saturday.
A limited number of reserved-seat tickets for Friday’s sessions of the IHSAA wrestling state championships will go on sale for $10 each at Ticketmaster.com starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. All-day tickets for Saturday’s session are $15 and don’t go on sale until 10 p.m. Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.