The Oak Hill boys cross country team claimed four of the top seven spots on its way to winning the A-race of Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic on Saturday.
Junior Sol O’Blenis (16:22), senior Jacob Winger (16:31) and freshman Owen Jackson (16:41) finished second through fourth while sophomore Landon Biegel (17:06) was seventh for the Golden Eagles. Junior Lucas Cates (17:34) and freshman Trenton Sweet (17:37) were 18th and 19th for Oak Hill in the race that featured 185 runners.
The Eagles scored 32 to easily race past Bloomfield (73), Heritage Christian (74), Brown County (158) and Indian Creek (186) in the 19-team event. Brown County’s Chase Austin (16:14) was the individual winner.
The Golden Eagles combined average time (16:50) was sixth-best among the 41 teams that competed in either the A or AA races. Only No. 1 Columbus North (15:44), No. 3 Noblesville, No. 9 Floyd Central, No. 15 Northview and No. 19 Bloomington North were faster than Oak Hill.
Girls
Oak Hill finished third in the 13-team A-race with 98 points at the Rick Weinheimer Classic,.
Selah Jackson (20:44), competing for the first time in her senior season, led the Golden Eagles by finishing 14th while freshman Sadie Wisner (20:50) crossed 15th. Senior Kate Hornocker (20:51) ran a career best just missed a top-15 medal with a 17th-place finish. Leah Highley (21:15) was 22nd, Emma Bledsoe (21:33) finished 26th and Mallory Cheek (22:00) ended 30th.
All six Oak Hill runners finished with season-best times and the Eagles competed without senior Kinzie Robey and junior Gra.
Annalyssa Crain (17:43) won the individual race and led 17th-ranked Edgewood (73) to the team title. Indian Creek (89) finished second.
Oak Hill will compete in the Wildcat Invite at Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday.
Marion Invitational
Girls-gold
Adams Central won the team race with 63 points while Eastbrook (141) was fifth and Madison-Grant (213) 10th in the 11-team competition at Indiana Wesleyan.
Eastbrook freshman Olivia Howell (21:09) led Grant County athletes with a sixth-place finish. The Panthers also scored with junior Bekah Hammond (23:09) in 34th, freshman Josie Goble (23:23) in 35th, freshman Ellie Hallis (24:06) in 52nd and junior Lauren Felver (24:32) in 59th.
Madison-Grant was lead by junior Emma Ewer (23:24) in 37th and senior Lacey Mayfield (23:42) in 44th.
Oak Hill didn’t compete in the team race but had sophomore Kailynn Wisner (22:09) finish 14th.
Northeastern sophomore Marissa Cates (20:05) won the individual race.
Boys-gold
Monroe Central claimed six of the top 14 positions and easily won the team race with 38 points. Oak Hill’s ‘B-team’ finished with 125 points and in fourth while Madison-Grant (242) finished 10th in the 15-team event. Eastbrook competed but didn’t have enough runners to record a team score.
Junior Garrett Geller (18:11) finished 19th to claim the top finish for a Grant County runner and to lead Oak Hill. Freshman Jack Ogden (18:41) was 27th, freshman Kaleb Westgate (18:43) was 29th, freshman Toby Sneed (18:44) finished 31st and sophomore Gabe Barton (18:53) ended 36th for the Eagles.
Eastbrook senior Thane Syswerda (18:16) finished 21st in the 139-runner field. Freshman Andrew Bryant (19:12) was 46th for the Panthers.
The Argylls were led by junior Chad Harbert (19:07) in 42nd, senior Kaden Howell (19:19) in 49th and freshman Caleb Ewer (19:25) in 53rd).
Monroe Central junior Tucker Burris (16:27) was the individual race winner.
Girls-elite
Delta freshman Nicki Southerland (17:35.6) edged Carroll (Fort Wayne) senior Zoe Duffus (17:35.7) to win the individual win while Carmel (42) edged Carroll (43) for the team trophy.
No Grant County athletes competed in the girls elite competition.
Boys-elite
Brebeuf Jesuit scored 73 points to beat defending-state champ Fort Wayne Concordia (118) for the team title. Mississinewa (553) finished 18th.
The Indians were led by seniors Jon Alsup (18:04) and Sam Bolden (18:32).
Angola junior Isaiah Stuery blistered the IWU in a record 14:51 to win the elite division race/ Stuery’s time is the fastest high school 5-kilometer time in the United States so far this fall.
Girls-purple
Led by race winner Addy Wiley (18:17), Huntington North (56) outran New Palestine (74) for the team win. Marion (353) finished 13th.
Freshman Molley Steenbergh (23:28) led the Giants with a 68th-place finish in the 147-girl field. Freshman Emily Luckey (24:43) was 99th, freshman Halle Larson (24:55) and junior Chloe Hamilton (25:01) were 105th and 106th for Marion. Senior Carynna Aguila (25:16) was 111th.
Mississinewa freshman Faith Bolden (26:02) was 119th but the Indians didn’t record a team score.
Boys-purple
Bellmont runners finished second, third and fourth to lead the Braves (54) to the team win over Huntington North (78). Marion raced with an incomplete team and didn’t record a team score in the 15-team event.
Senior Matthew Kelley (19:34) finished 70th in 154-runner field to lead the Giants. Senior Jackson Vice (22:36) was 137th, senior Clayton Payne (23:23) was 145th and sophomore Mario Jiminez (23:52) was 151st for the Giants.
Fort Wayne Snider senior Kobe Milledge (16:11) won the individual race.
Boys tennis
Marion ends T1 at Invite
The Giants finished tied for first place with the host Red Devils in the Richmond Invite on Saturday.
Jack Fauser (No. 2 singles) and Alex Spitzer (No. 3 singles) each recorded 3-0 records to win their respective flights. Clayton Drook and Ryan Sebastian were 2-1 and runner up at No. 2 doubles while Vikram Oddiraju ended 2-1 at No. 1 singles and placed fifth.
The Giants and Red Devils each scored 36 points and beat Mt. Vernon (33), Connersville (21), East Central (17), Franklin County (16), Pendleton Heights (16) and Muncie Central (5).
Marion travels to NCC-foe Indianapolis Tech on tu
Ole Miss goes 0-3 at invite
Mississinewa lost a pair of hard fought, 3-2, decisions in Saturday’s Carroll (Fort Wayne) Invite.
The Indians opened with a 5-0 defeat to Indianapolis Cathedral then fell to both Concord and Delta by 3-2 scores. Ole Miss lost third-set, super-tiebreakers at No. 1 and No. 2 singles against Concord.
Hayden Rowley (No. 3 singles) was 2-1 with wins over Concord and Delta. Ethan Sample topped his Delta opponent. Riley Fuqua and Ryan Scott (No. 1 doubles topped Concord then lost 7-5, 7-6 to Delta.
Mississinewa (9-4) hosts Delta on Wednesday.
Boys soccer
Indy Tech 7, Marion 3
JD Fagan scored two goals and Alex Powell added one for the Giants in their NCC match in Indianapolis on Saturday.
Eastbrook 3, Western 1
Andrew Diller’s goal broke a scoreless halftime tie, then Sam Spiegel scored a pair of goal for Eastbrook after host Western tied it a 1-1 by converting a penalty kick.
Eastbrook (6-1-1) travels to Wapahani on Tuesday.
HS volleyball
Wes-Del Invite
Marion and Mississinewa each finished 1-3 in the Kay Saunders Invite at Wes-Del on Saturday.
The Giants dropped 2-0 decisions to Fort Wayne Luers, Hagerstown and Western and defeated Blackford 2-0 to finish seventh.
Mississinewa topped Blackford 2-0, the lost to Tipton (2-1) and Wes-Del (2-0) in pool play. Western defeated Ole Miss (2-0) in the fifth-place match.
Mississinewa travels to Madison-Grant for a CIC battle on Wednesday.
Marion goes to Fort Wayne Concordia on Thursday.
College volleyball
Indiana Wesleyan 3, Bethel 1
After dropping the first set 25-20, the NAIA’s seventh-ranked Wildcats rallied for a 25-11, 25-11, 25-20 win over the visiting Pilots.
Ana Collar knocked down 14 kills while Marci Miller and Allison Sparrow added 13 and 12 kills, respectively for IWU. Seabring Mak had 46 assists and Havyn Gates picked up 15 digs.
IWU hosts Saint Francis on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Grace 3, Taylor 0
The visiting Lancers earned a 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 win over the Trojans on Saturday in the Crossroads League opener for both teams.
Ryan Czerniak had eight kills and Amanda Adams added six for TU. Kacy Bragg dished out 24 assists and had eight digs. Adams also picked up eight digs.
Taylor hosts Huntington on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Men’s soccer
Brescia 2, Taylor 0
The Trojans put 10 shots on goal Saturday afternoon is a season opening loss to Brescia in Upland.
Women’s golf
IWU wins invite
The 11th-ranked Wildcats collectively shot rounds of 319 and 312 to finish atop the leaderboard of the Indiana Wesleyan Invite on Saturday at Arbor Trace.
IWU’s total of 631 bested Grace (655), Marian (658), Spring Arbor (679) and IU-East (685).
Makenna Hostetler (77-74—151) led IWU and earned the tournament’s medalist honors.
IWU will compete in the Players Club Invite starting Friday in Yorktown, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.