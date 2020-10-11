High school cross country postseason is about much more than just running fast times.
Races are a fight for every position. Survive and advance to next week's race is the objective.
Several Grant County athletes were able to extend their seasons at least one more week in the Marion Sectional Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan.
Oak Hill scored 45 points and out-raced Huntington North (49) and Wabash (50) to repeat as boys champion for the first time since 1991 and '92.
Golden Eagles senior Kinzie Robey continued her outstanding season, finishing in 20:01 and second to Huntington North junior Addison Wiley (18:22).
Wiley’s Vikings (21) earned five of the top seven positions to outrun Oak Hill (46) and snap the runner-up Eagles’ streak of three-consecutive championships.
Eastbrook (88) and Marion (152), both young and rapidly improving girls teams, finished third and fourth to advance to Saturday’s Marion Regional on the same IWU course.
“Every time you come here I think kids think you’re just going to be able to blink and show up on this course and run fast,” said Oak Hill’s head coach Paige Brunner. “In the tournament stats go out the window for any sport, especially for us, it’s about competing for spots.”
And Brunner’s boys needed nearly every position they fought for to win the race past the Vikings and Apaches.
Junior Sol O’Blenis (16:38) and senior Jacob Winger (16:40) finished fifth and sixth to lead Oak Hill’s charge. Sophomore Landon Biegel (17:15) and freshman Owen Jackson (17:23) were 10th and 11th.
The Golden Eagles won the race on the strength of their fifth and six runners, juniors Lucas Cates and Landon Ashely. Cates (17:38) crossed the finish line 13th in Oak Hill’s final scoring position and just ahead of Huntington’s No. 4 scorer. Ashely (17:53) didn’t score, but was 17th, 1.5 seconds in front of the HN’s No. 5, costing the Vikings another precious point.
“Our guys fought really, really hard and battled each other,” Brunner said. “Lucas Cates and Landon Ashely, two guys that have been off the radar for us a little bit this year had huge days. … Landon is our sixth man and he pushed back Huntington’s five late down the stretch.
“Those little points here and there are the difference. Today was about gutting it out and we’re going to have to continue to do that.”
Mississinewa (171) finished seventh to miss advancing as a team by only five points to fifth-place Blackford (166), but Ole Miss senior Jon Alsup (17:51) was 16th and senior Sam Bolden (18:14) was 27th and both earned individual spots in the regional field.
Neither Eastbrook or Marion field enough boys to complete a team score, but both had individual runners advance.
Eastbrook senior Thane Syswerda (18:03) was 21st, freshman Andrew Bryant (18:10) was 24th and Devon Legg (19:00) was 36th. All three will race at regional.
Marion junior Jonathan Reynolds (19:07) finished 37th and earned the last of 10 regional spots reserved for individuals not on advancing teams.
Madison-Grant (198) finished eighth in the team race. Freshman Dylan Hofherr (19:27) was 38th and junior Chad Harbert was 42nd to lead the Argylls.
Southwood senior Braden Sweet (16:06) was the individual champion and helped the Knights (140) finish fourth. Huntington’s Harrison Niswander (16:28) was second followed by Wabash’s Zackary Reed (16:30) and David Ford (16:31), O’Blenis and Winger.
Wiley, the 2019 girls state champion in the 1,600 meters and a 10th-place medalist at the state XC championship last season, ran away from the field to win by 1:38.
Robey (20:01) had to battle with HN senior Hanna Whitney (20:04) and freshman Johanna Bragg (20:09) for the runner-up spot.
“Kinzie’s had kind of a budding rivalry with the No. 2 girl from Huntington, Whitney, for the last four years,” Brunner said, noting Robey had to fight through a rough spot in the season just a month ago.
“To be in a position where she is county champ, conference champ and sectional runner up to a girl who is going to be a top 10 finisher in the state meet is a great day for her," Brunner added of Robey.
Oak Hill freshman Sadie Wisner (21:03) and senior Kate Hornocker (21:09) finished ninth and 10th while senior Selah Jackson (21:22) crossed 12th and freshman Leah Highley (21:41) was 13th to round out the Eagles scoring. Sophomore Emma Bledsoe was 14th and junior Mallory Cheek was 17th for Oak Hill.
“We knew we were a strong second in this," Brunner said of his girls team. "We knew Huntington was going to have to be really off their game and we were going to have to have our best day of the year to challenge them.
“When it’s Huntington’s program, there’s no shame in taking second and being able to race again next week and hopefully be in a position to get back to semistate.”
Olivia Howell (20:34) continued her excellent freshman campaign with an eighth-place run to lead Eastbrook. The Panthers also scored with freshman Claire Lakanen (22:31) in 18th, junior Bekah Hammond (22:32) in 19th, freshman Josie Goble (22:39) in 20th and senior Laynie Craw (23:03) in 23rd. Freshman Ellie Hallis finished 24th and junior Lauren Felver was 28th.
“I am so proud of them. It’s a tough day,” said first-year Panthers coach Lexi Echelberry. “Coming into it we kind of knew third place was going end up being the goal. They did exactly what they needed to do and I’m just super proud of them.”
Senior Carynna Aguila (23:09) led Marion’s run to regional with a 25th-place finish. The Giants also scored with freshman Molley Steenbergh (23:49) in 29th, freshman Emily Luckey (23:54) in 31st, freshman Halle Larson (24:30) in 35th and sophomore Macy Summers (24:50) in 38th. Junior Chloe Hamilton finished 41st and sophomore Emily Fisher was 44th for the Giants.
“The training philosophy most of us always work is you want to be great at the end of the season,” said Marion’s first-year coach Matt Lakes. “Last week they were really upset. We got eighth (at NCC) and they really thought we were going to do a little better. They came back and ran very well today.
“This is a great group,” Lakes added. “We only have one senior and one junior; the rest are freshmen and sophomores. I know it’s a young team and most of them have been kind of close. They’re real tight knit and I really love that.”
Madison-Grant (172) finished sixth behind Southern Wells (161) to just miss qualifying for a second-consecutive regional, but the Argylls will be represented by senior Lacey Mayfield (22:39, 21st) and junior Emma Ewer (23:21, 27th), who qualified individually.
The Marion Regional starts with the girls race at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and the boys race follows at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.