CONVERSE — For the Oak Hill girls' basketball team, the 2020-21 season has been filled with challenges and growth under first-year head coach Clay Bolser.
One of the biggest challenges, and perhaps where the most growth has occurred for the Golden Eagles, is in the area most important to winning games: scoring.
Oak Hill entered Thursday’s regular season finale against Central Indiana Conference-rival, Blackford, averaging under 38 points per game for the season, but had put up an average of more than 57 points over its three prior games.
The Eagles didn’t reach 50 points against the Bruins, but they did make enough plays - and free throws - in the fourth quarter to earn a 46-42 win.
Oak Hill (8-14) will enter its Class 3A Sectional 23 matchup with Bellmont at Norwell on Tuesday playing its best basketball of the season and having won three of its last four games.
“We knew with the (coaching) transition and just changing everything it was going to take some time,” Bolser said. “We went through some bumps in the road. Not that we’re playing perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but we are definitely playing more aggressive offensively. We are getting the ball up and down the floor and thinking a lot less.”
Offense was a challenge for both teams Thursday night. The Eagles and Bruins each played an aggressive, at times trapping defense, and both teams hit less than 30% of their field goal attempts in the contest.
Nikki Alston hit a 3-pointer just over two minutes in to give Oak Hill a lead it maintained until the final seconds of the third quarter.
The Golden Eagles led 12-7 after one quarter, then took a 19-16 advantage to halftime.
Alston made two free throws to start Oak Hill’s scoring in the second half. After Olivia Leas scored for the Bruins, Kate Hornocker and Joy McDivitt each converted a 3-point play to put the Eagles up 27-18 with 5:30 to play in the period.
But Oak Hill endured a scoreless stretch of more than four minutes, and Blackford scored nine-straight points to tie the game. Carlee Biddle scored with a minute remaining to put Oak Hill back on top by two before Grace Simmons’ hit Blackford’s only 3-pointer in the game and gave her team a 30-29 lead, its first since 2-0.
Blackford’s lead was short-lived. Just over a minute into the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles took the lead for good.
Biddle made the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity to tie the game, but missed the second. However, Hornocker grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked to Alston, who swished home a 3-pointer to put Oak Hill up 33-30 with 6:58 remaining.
Hornocker converted an offensive rebound into a bucket 40 seconds later, and Treniti Thurman made 1-of-2 free throws to extend the Eagles’ lead to six with 5:50 to play.
After Blackford closed within three, 36-33, Thurman made two free throws and Biddle scored a bucket to extend the Eagles’ lead to seven.
Alston’s two free throws with 2:53 remaining gave the Golden Eagles a 44-37 lead, and Blackford scored the next five points to pull within two with 1:20 to play, but scored no more.
Alston and Thurman each made 1-of-2 from the line in the last 32 seconds to give Oak Hill its four-point win.
“Towards the end we kind of lost our composure, then we regained it. That’s the positive,” Bolser said. “I felt like we did a good job on the Leas girl and we put them in some situations where we made it difficult for them to score. I thought our press was very effective.
“We only scored 46 points tonight, which is hilarious, because a month ago we would have thought 46 was a high-scoring game,” he continued. “We’ve now picked up the pace (of play) and the girls have bought into that. I think they’ve seen it’s a little bit more enjoyable and they play a little bit more free.”
Alston scored a game-high 15 points to lead Oak Hill. McDivitt had eight points, four rebounds and two steals. Hornocker and Biddle added seven points apiece, Hornocker pulled down 15 rebounds and Biddle grabbed nine boards. Thurman finished with six points, and Audrey Leak scored three.
Leas led Blackford with 13 points, and Liv Waters added seven.
Oak Hill was 3-8 after a five-game losing streak in mid-December. Bolser said he was frustrated after practice one day and sent a group text to his players with a simple message.
“I said to them, ‘I want you right now to dedicate yourself to improve on a daily basis so that we can go into the tournament playing the best we possibly can. Win some games, have some momentum then we can make some noise in it,'” he shared of the message.
The Eagles finished 5-5 in the last month and indeed take some momentum into Tuesday’s sectional opener against Bellmont (14-5).
“I know everybody counts us out right now. A lot of people have counted us out for the entire season,” Bolser said. “The reality is now we’re pushing to play the best that we can on Tuesday night and see what happens.
“With this group, their mentality, we’re not shying away from anybody,” he added. “If they beat us, they’re going to have to play really darn good.”
