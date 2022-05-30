One of the best seasons in Oak Hill baseball history ended in disappointment Monday afternoon in a semifinal game of Class 3A sectional 39 at Bellmont High School in Decatur.

The 10th-ranked Golden Eagles battled back and forth with defending sectional 23 champ, Norwell, before the Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead and made the 5-4 score stand to advance to the championship Monday night against Heritage.

