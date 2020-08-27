WABASH — The 2020 high school volleyball season simply couldn’t have started better for the teams from both Mississinewa and Northfield.
However, something had to give Wednesday night when the Indians trekked onto the home court of the Norsemen in a battle of unbeaten teams.
Northfield used the occasion to hold Senior Night, and behind its six seniors, the Norse rode the emotion and momentum of the moment to a dominating first set and 25-11 decision.
From there it wasn’t so easy, though.
Still, after a pair of dramatic late-set comebacks, Northfield recorded a hard earned sweep with 27-25, 25-20 wins over the final two sets to run its record to 6-0.
“It’s very beneficial that I have six seniors and they’ve been together forever,” said Northfield coach Kat Haupert. “They haven’t been able to play as six seniors because we’ve had injuries the past two seasons, so it’s really nice to have all six of them finally together and I know they’re pumped about that. I know they feed off of each other, they encourage each other, they love each other. They’re amazing.”
Ole Miss led just once in the first set, at 3-2, before Northfield started to edge away. Back-to-back kills by Kyra Kennedy put the Norse on top, 9-5, and forced Indians’ coach Jody Havens to use a timeout.
The pause in play worked, momentarily, and Mississinewa used a block by junior Megan Stanley and kill from senior Darah Watson to cut the deficit to two.
Northfield then ran off six-straight points and scored nine of the next 10 to assume control, 18-8, then outscored Ole Miss 7-3 to earn the first set win.
The Indians controlled the second set from the start, jumping out to a 7-2 lead and eventually extending it to 13-7. Northfield rallied to within 13-11, but then Mississinewa ran off five consecutive points to build its lead back to 18-11 forcing Haupert to take a timeout.
“I told them they had to start playing our game,” Haupert said of her message during the timeout. “Our game which is fast paced, scrappy and before that we hadn’t been playing that. We had to play disciplined because we weren’t playing disciplined. We had to clean it up, play disciplined and play our game.”
Northfield scored the next three points, two with kills off the powerful right arm of senior Addi Baker. Ole Miss had an answer, though, and scored five of the next seven to lead 23-16. The Indians stood just a point from evening the match at 24-19, but the Norse scored the next six to take their first lead at 25-24.
Mississinewa scored to tie it before Northfield closed it out with the final two points, a 27-25 win and a commanding 2-0 lead.
The Indians put themselves in position to extend the match in the third set, building a lead of 16-10 then holding an advantage of 18-13 when the tide again turned.
Northfield scored five-straight points to tie the set at 18, then eventually extended the run to 12-2, and closed out the sweep with a 25-20 margin in the last set.
“It’s a disappointing night because you always want to bring your game and you want to play it from the first point to last point. The letdowns we had tonight were unacceptable,” Havens said. “Player for player, it is what it is. That should have been a great match. Win or lose in the end, it definitely should have gone further than it did.
“We talked about being responsible for our energy, holding yourselves accountable and making sure that we move on to the next point and not dwell on the previous point,” she continued. “We did not do that tonight. The good thing, we got a glimpse of what the future could be.”
The defeat was the first for Mississinewa after seven-straight wins, which included winning the Elwood Invitational on Saturday.
Junior Carly Bolser led the Indians with six kills while Watson and Staney each had three. Junior Sophie Corey had three digs and junior Jazzy Nicholson dished out 12 assists.
“Our discussion was about more what we did to ourselves,” Havens said. “This isn’t a group that usually can’t handle pressure. That’s actually something they have demonstrated successfully this season.
“(Northfield has) a couple of strong hitters and I think that shock and awe is kind of a momentum stealer for some reason for us,” she added. “We struggled to mentally regain our focus and move on. … Instead of letting it compile into two and three and allow a run that eventually takes the lead from us.”
Baker, a senior, led Northfield with 13 kills while her classmates Kenzie Baer and Abigail Hunter had six and five kills, respectively. Kennedy finished with four kills. Emily Gottschalk had three aces, including two in Northfield’s late second-set run, and matched Kennedy with 13 digs. Hunter dished out 23 assists.
Haupert wasn’t totally pleased by Northfield’s performance, but the team has set big goals and will have to play much better going forward to reach them.
“The one thing we keep talking about … we want to win conference. We want to win sectional, want to win regional and semistate,” she shared. “We just have to keep setting that bar higher and higher every game and every practice. We have to work twice as hard and be twice as disciplined, which we struggled with tonight.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Haupert continued. “That’s a good part about these girls, they’re hard working girls. They’re motivated. We’ll get them there.”
