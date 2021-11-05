Records and ranking mean very little when it comes to college football rivalry games, particularly in the Mid-States Football Association.
But the outcome of Saturday’s annual MSFA meeting between NAIA No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan (7-1, 4-1 in MFSA) and Taylor (2-6, 1-4) at 1 p.m. in Upland, carries far more weight for the Wildcats than just a mythical Grant County championship.
The Wildcats carry the pressure of playing for the Mideast Division title and the accompanying automatic berth into the NAIA Playoffs for the first time in the program’s short four-season history.
Meanwhile, the Trojans would like nothing more than to play the role of spoiler as the new foundation under Taylor’s first-year coach Aaron Mingo is still being constructed.
“The realization is there is no letdown in this league,” said IWU coach Jordan Langs. “There’s so many good teams and so many good coaches. Great teams take it one week at a time and we want to become a great team so it’s important for us to take it a week at a time.
“It’s obvious when you’re playing against your cross county rivals, it shouldn’t be very hard for us to be super invested in this game. It’s been good to see that come to fruition this week.”
Taylor’s focus since Mingo first arrived has been on becoming the best version of themselves they can be each week. While the scoreboard has only favored the Trojans twice this season, Mingo has been pleased with his team’s attitude, approach and effort every week.
“As far as the process goes, we obviously are making a lot of progress and have become a lot more competitive, but in order to win, we can’t let Taylor beat Taylor,” Mingo said. “We’re still seeing elements of that. I’m hopeful we’ll see a lot less of that on Saturday and if we do we’ll have a really good shot.
“Indiana Wesleyan is a really good team and if you have self inflicted wounds you’re not gonna be successful against a quality opponent like that,” he continued. “Our focus this week has been on us playing our best game. Playing up to our potential, which I still haven’t felt like we’ve done. … Against quality opponents like you see in this league, you can’t have the mistakes that we’ve had and expect to win.”
While familiarity exists between the two county institutions, there will be very little that Taylor does, particularly on offense, that Indiana Wesleyan has seen out of the Trojans in the past, or anyone else on their schedule this season.
Mingo’s offense is a triple-option style that relies heavily on the running game to set up its opportunities to throw the football.
Taylor has piled up 370 total yards or more in each of the last three games, by far its best stretch of the season. The Trojans ran for 323 yards in a 28-21 loss at No. 10 Concordia on Oct. 16; amassed 318 yards rushing in a 63-0 win at Madonna; and rushed for 259 yards in a 42-31 loss in Turner Stadium to Saint Francis.
“They have a unique offensive system,” Langs said of Taylor. “They’ve committed themselves to the triple-option, sort of system and that brings great difficulty when it comes to game planning. You don’t just go out there against that kind of offense and run your normal defense. It takes a lot of work, a lot of preparation and a lot of repetition. You’ve got to get a great look from your scout team.
“It really presents a challenge because you’ve got to prepare very well for it,” he added. “You know you’re going to get great effort from them. That’s always been Taylor’s calling card and that hasn’t changed. You know you’re going to get an excitable group that’s playing their best football right now. It will be a big challenge for us.”
Taylor has four players with more than 200 yards rushing on the season and two more with over 100 yards. Sophomore Brendan Lamb leads the Trojans with 125 carries, 504 yards and seven touchdowns, but has missed the last two games and his availability on Saturday is uncertain. Sophomore Stephen Ellis has 65 carries, 321 yards and five TDs. Freshman Jacob Cleaver (64 carries, 247 yards, 2 TDs) and senior Grant Gerig (13-233-2) could also figure into Taylor’s offensive plans.
Five different Trojans have taken snaps at quarterback and collectively throw for 667 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. Taylor has attempted 131 passes and completed 51 (38.9%). Taylor has 411 rushing attempts, 1,665 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Indiana Wesleyan has show a more balanced offensive attack during the season and had a lot of success running and passing.
Devondney Alford has carried 153 times for 738 yards and 10 touchdowns and Payton Shoemaker has 238 yards and one scored on 62 totes.
IWU quarterback Xander Stokes has complete 115-of-174 passes (66.1%), for 1,541 yards with 10 TDs and five interceptions. Brayden Smith 41 catches for 653 yards and eight scores while Jacquez Carter has 28 receptions for 472 and three touchdowns. Tommy Fossett (17-199) and Alford (15-141) also figure into IWU’s passing game.
“They’ve got a really good running back, that’s the guy that really pops off the screen to me, and a terrific receiver we’ve got to contain,” Mingo said of IWU. “I think they are two of the best players in the conference. It’s tough when you have an offense that can beat you in multiple ways and they have that. We’ve got our work cut out to slow those guys down and limit what they do.
“They do some pre-snap, shift-type stuff which changes the numbers and changes the strength of the offenses so our defense is going to have to account for that, which can be difficult also.”
Taylor’s primary bugaboo all season has been turnovers. The Trojans have fumbled 21 times and lost 15 to go with their six interceptions. Defensively TU has recorded 14 takeaways, 11 via pass interceptions.
Indiana Wesleyan has fumbled eight times but lost just three to with the five interceptions. The Wildcats have made nine interceptions, forced 15 fumbles and recovered eight on defense.
“Defensively they have some talented guys that play hard, they’re well coached and they’re usually never out of position so they do a good job of not beating themselves,” Mingo said of IWU. “They find unique ways to force turnovers and capitalize on that well.
“Special teams, the hidden yardage in games, they do a good job of winning those battles. That’s the reason they win a lot of games,” he added. “We’ll certainly have a fight on our hands on Saturday and were really looking forward to it. Our guys are ready for the challenge and it should be a good day in Turner Stadium.”
For IWU to have a good day in Turner Stadium, Langs said the objective is pretty simple.
“It’s going to take playing our best. We can’t show up and not be at our best,” he said. “We’ve been pretty good at that the last few weeks. … If you don’t play your best game, it’s just like every other game in this conference, you’ll be in a dog fight.
“It’s important for us to show up with our best package and I fully anticipate our kids doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.