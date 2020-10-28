Faces change, but expectations and standards will always remain the same for the Indiana Wesleyan men’s basketball program under coach Greg Tonagel.

Even as NAIA basketball returns to a one division format, the formerly Division II Wildcats enter the 2020-21 season as one of the early favorites, ranked No. 3 nationally in the preseason NAIA coaches poll.

IWU has also been tabbed by its peers and rivals in the Crossroads League to repeat as its champion, and for good reason.

The respect being garnered by the Wildcats starts with the return of Kyle Mangas, the most decorated player in Indiana Wesleyan basketball history and man voted the national Player of the Year in the NAIA and all of small college basketball last season.

Mangas will also be surrounded by a supporting cast that includes NAIA All-American Seth Maxwell and CL All-Defensive team member Noah Smith, along with several key reserves and some potentially impactful newcomers.

The Wildcats had designs on winning a fourth DII national championship for Tonagel’s program last March before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped their pursuit just a couple hours before IWU was to make its tournament debut.

Tonagel called the tournament being cancelled “a low point in my career” but has seen the effect it's had on his players since they arrived on campus in August to either start or resume their pursuit of IWU’s I am Third-culture, of winning basketball games and championships, and simply returning some semblance of normalcy to their everyday lives.

“I guess you call it the new normal. It’s anything but normal,” said Tonagel, who enters his 16th year leading IWU. “Our guys are adjusting well and realizing if we want to play there’s a new way we’ve got to go about it. Having had the season taken away last year, I think guys are willing to do whatever it takes to get back on the court again.

“There’s been a heightened sense of competitiveness. Practices have been more competitive leading up to the season,” added Tonagel. “I just attribute it to the fact that you realize the value of something when it’s been taken. They lost the opportunity to play last year and didn’t take it for granted when it came back.”

Mangas is one of three seniors leading IWU into the 2020-21 season, and his impact at IWU has been anything but normal.

Extraordinary better describes the resume of the Warsaw, Indiana native.

Mangas is a three-time Crossroads Player of the Year and NAIA first-team All American. Twice he’s been named the Crossroads’ Male Athlete of the Year and last season he was the NAIA National Player of the Year and Bevo Francis Award winner, which encompasses the NAIA and NCAA Division II and III teams.

Last season Mangas averaged nearly 27 points, more than six rebounds and four assists in earning his postseason accolades for the 29-4 Wildcats. He also became the program’s leading all-time score and enters this season with 2,479 points.

“If you can believe it or not, he’s taken his game to another level,” Tonagel said of Mangas. “His vocal leadership has improved every year and that’s what you’re seeing. But he also improved his basketball game. For a kid who’s going to score 3,000 points, he’s finding new ways to score. It’s pretty impressive.”

Michael Thompson III and Billy Harness are IWU’s other two seniors. Thompson transferred to the Marion campus from Trevecca Nazarene before last season and saw increased playing time as the year progressed, while Harness has been an important "locker room guy" though he’s been used sparingly on the court.

“Like any transfer it takes awhile and last year was a year of transitioning,” Tonagel said of Thompson. "Because of his attitude and his buy-in it started to happen. … This year he’s a significant piece, and it's his attitude. Some guys lose the course when they’re not playing and he’s continued to say what can I do and how can I do it better? As a result this year he’s going to play.

“(Harness is) a guy that comes in and gives us energy every day. He may not see the minutes on the courts but that doesn’t diminish the role and the value the he brings,” he added. “All of our championship teams have had those guys that are just relentless in cheering on their teammates.”

Maxwell starts his junior campaign as one of the most dominating post presences in the NAIA. The 6-11, versatile big man averaged over 17 points and seven rebounds last season, and his 87 blocked shots helped earn him the Crossroads Leagues’ Defensive Player of the Year for 2019-20 season.

“Seth has really taken another step. He got stronger over the summer and he was really progressing then he kind of hit a road block with some injuries,” Tonagel said. “He broke his nose twice, had two surgeries, then his first day back he sprained his ankle bad. He’s been through it this offseason.

“He’s gonna get there. He’s just not gonna come out of the gate where he wants, but that’s fine,” Tonagel added of Maxwell. “His ceiling is really high and I’m looking forward to him getting to that place.”

Smith and Spencer Piercefield, both sophomore guards, gave IWU a very good defensive presence last season and both showed the ability to score as well. Sophomore Tim Adetukasi and junior Jonathan Mpanzu gave IWU some depth in the post last season.

Tonagel also expects senior University of Toledo transfer Dylan Alderson to step in right away and play an important role, while freshman Tayson Parker, an Indiana All-Star from Northwestern (Kokomo), brings explosive athleticism and could have a significant impact his first collegiate season.

“Dylan Alderson we expect big things from,” Tonagel said. “He can score. He’s strong and physical. Going into one division, I think we’re going to see some more athleticism and Dylan certainly brings that.

“It’s going to be a process for Tayson, but we’ve seen his upside,” Tonagel continued. “He’s slowly buying in and it’s really about his habits. As he learns the daily habits of a champion, he’s got all the potential in the world. What we’re seeing, he can change a game defensively. He can really turn things up. We’re going to let him loose defensively and get after some people.”

Tonagel believes his trio of young guards with Parker, Smith and Piercefield can be very disruptive on the defensive end for the Wildcats.

“They can bother. We’ve got to put them in position to do that,” he said.

As for expectations, competing to repeat as Crossroads League champion is a given, as is making a run at a national championship despite the merger of the two NAIA divisions.

“The national tournament is going to be more competitive. It’s a different format this year and we’ll find out what some of these new teams are. We haven’t had the opportunity to play them,” Tonagel said.

“It doesn’t change,” he added of expectations. “I think it’s more of a challenge, but I think our guys are ready for that challenge. We’ve certainly got a team that can compete with anybody this year. Like everybody else, we just want a chance to play.”

IWU opened its season with a a dominant, 117-82 win at No. 17 Olivet Nazarene Tuesday night.

The Wildcats begin their home schedule against Cornerstone on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the WHAC/Crossroads Challenge. IWU squares off with Indiana Tech at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Luckey Arena.