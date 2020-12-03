Soccer might be considered ‘the beautiful game,’ but Indiana Wesleyan is making a case that title should at least be shared with the Wildcats on the basketball court.
NAIA third-ranked IWU presented Exhibit A in the argument Wednesday night in a 112-60, Crossroads League win over Goshen.
The Wildcats blistered the nets by making 70.3% of their field goal attempts, narrowly falling short of the program record of of 71.4% set in 1995. IWU recorded assists on 27 of the 45 field goals made, and scored 68 points in the paint.
Defensively the Wildcats limited Goshen to 43.6% from the field and 14 steals among the 20 turnovers committed by the Maple Leafs. IWU turned those turnovers into 30 points.
Indiana Wesleyan converted three-straight steals into fast break layups to start the game with an 8-0 run in the first two minutes.
Less than three minutes later, a 9-0 run extended the Wildcats lead to 25-6.
A 12-0 run that started with six minutes to play in the first half and took just more than two minutes, ended with IWU in front 51-25. The lead grew to 30 points before the Wildcats settled for a 61-32 lead at intermission.
“It’s fun to watch. The guys are sharing the basketball, the ball was really moving,” said IWU coach Greg Tonagel. “Defensively I thought we were connected. We were just playing together.
“To play with a lead like that is not easy. There’s a lot reasons for let down,” he continued. “Nobody is in the crowd. To give that type of effort for 40 minutes I think says a lot about what’s inside of these guys.”
After shooting 69.2% in the first half and growing a 29-point lead, focus and effort could have easily waned over the final 20 minutes.
No such issues for the Wildcats.
Even though the pace of scoring slowed a little in the second half, IWU shot 72% and limited Goshen to under 38%.
“It’s a game within a game. We had certain goals we wanted to accomplish, one was 20 or more assists. We did that, but we only had 17 at half so we knew we had a few more to go,” Tonagel said. “And we were trying to hold them to 42% from the field defensively. We were one stop short of that. It gave our guys something to focus on throughout the game.”
Another pleasing aspect the Wildcats provided for Tonagel was his all reserve lineup forcing a shot clock violation with under two minutes to play in the game.
In all, 13 Wildcats played at least four minutes, 10 different players scored - five in double figures - and everyone had a positive impact on IWU’s performance.
“Everybody we put in raised the level of play and we were able to extend or bench, which is what we need to do,” Tonagel said. “I can’t just play seven or eight guys and I can’t play Kyle Mangas 39 minutes. I’ve got be able to trust other guys. That’s on me. Tonight was a step forward in getting other guys opportunities on the floor.”
Mangas led the way with 30 points on 15-of-16 shooting from the field. Dylan Alderson finished with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and 4-of-4 from 3-point range. Freshman Tayson Parker scored 17 of IWU’s 32 bench points while Seth Maxwell and Michael Thompson chipped in 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Tim Adetukasi and Alex Stauffer scored six points apiece for the Wildcats.
Maxwell led IWU with seven rebounds and helped IWU to a 28-17 advantage on the boards.
Sophomore guards Noah Smith and Spencer Piercefield each scored two points, but Smith dished out a team-high nine assists and Piercefield handed out five.
Twelve Wildcats had a least one rebound and nine had at least one assist.
With only parents of players in the stands for games, the usual high-energy student section isn’t there to fill the atmosphere with life. Indiana Wesleyan’s bench does a pretty fair job of providing some energy to whoever is on the court.
“These guys, they’re a family. They’re really connected and they root for each other. When you do that somehow it finds its way into the box score,” Tonagel said. “This year more than any other year we need that. We need that energy coming from our bench.”
Indiana Wesleyan (10-0, 3-0 in Crossroads League) was initially scheduled to travel to Saint Francis on Saturday. However, with the day-to-day nature of circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on teams and schedules, the Wildcats will take the short trip to Upland to play Taylor at 1 p.m.
The Trojans are schedule to come to IWU on Wednesday, but everyone is forced to take a wait-and-see approach while trying to stay as prepared as possible.
“It’s becoming a new normal. You just have to be very adaptable and on your toes,” Tonagel said. “We’re supposed to play Taylor on Saturday but who knows what could happen.
“We’re just thankful to be playing,” he continued. “When something is taken from you, you realize the value of it. I think every time we step on the floor we’re going to give our all because it was taken last year and it could be taken again this year. You just don’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.