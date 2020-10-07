For the last four fall seasons, Marion tennis coach Doug Porter could count on Vikram Oddiraju and Jack Fauser to each score a point for the Giants in nearly every match.
Most nights it meant two points in a race to three, and 73 times the Giants won the race with Oddiraju and Fauser in the lineup.
Fittingly, the two Marion seniors earned straight-set wins in what was the final match played together as teammates and on Bill Beekman Courts.
Unfortunately for Porter and the Giants, Oddiraju and Fauser scored the only points in the 3-2 loss to No. 28 Delta in a Marion Regional semifinal.
The Giants scrimmaged against Delta just prior to the regular season starting back in August and Porter had an opportunity to scout the Eagles in their sectional final on Saturday. He said it was a much sharper performance on Tuesday by the Giants’ opponent.
“Delta played strong tonight,” Porter said. “They were a stronger team than they played (against Muncie Burris) in the sectional final.”
Delta is traditionally strong at doubles and earned the first two points in the match. Senior Brandon Jackson and junior Walker Boyle topped seniors Soren Bruehler and freshman Eli Maki, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1. Then seniors Jordan Ashton and Riley Windsor fended off senior Clayton Drook and freshman Ryan Sebastian to win 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
Fauser efficiently dispatched senior Josef Zacek, 6-0, 6-2 to score first for the Giants at No. 2 singles then watched and rooted on Oddiraju and Alex Spitzer as they tried to extend the season.
Spitzer started slowly at No. 3 singles, dropping the first set to junior Adam Altobella, 6-2. The Marion junior fought his way to a 5-5 tie in the second set and gave himself a chance to even the match, but Altobella persevered using a dialed-in, powerful forehand to get a service break and a hold to win 7-5 and clinch Delta’s spot in the regional final.
“Altobella had a lot of firepower. He was on for most of the night,” Porter said. “A little too strong with his forehand and we just didn’t get off to the start we needed to tonight.
“To Alex’s credit, he fought back and didn’t quit. We sure had our chances in the second set,” he continued. “The wind was a little tricky, especially against the wind. The balls hang up then it just adds to Adam’s power when he can hit with the wind. … Had some chances. I admire Alex for his determination. He battled.”
With the team match decided, it was up to Oddiraju at No. 1 singles to continue his season. He and senior Tanner Southerland engaged in the most competitive match of the evening, one that featured powerful ground strokes and little room for error.
All 12 games in the first set featured a hold of service, but Oddiraju gained some momentum during a 7-1 win in a tiebreaker that carried into the second set. He jumped out to a 4-1 lead only to see Southerland rally and eventually force another tiebreaker. Oddiraju again controlled the moment, 7-3, to finish off his 7-6, 7-6 win.
Oddiraju’s win kept him unbeaten in the postseason and allows him to advance into the individual sectional tournament. He’ll meet Charlie Behrman of Muncie Burris at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Vik had to work hard to win that one,” Porter said. “So congratulations for Vikram for moving on in the singles tournament.”
“It will be a great match for him,” he added of Oddiraju’s match with Behrman. “The winner will probably be No. 1 in all-district voting. Probably got all-state implications on it as well. It will be a big match. Charlie Behrman is a nice player. Vikram knows him from summer camps and tournaments.”
Oddiraju’s win moved his 2020 record to 21-4 and was the 81st of his career. He’s now tied with former teammate Riley Worland (2018) for ninth on the Marion boys tennis all-time wins list.
Fauser finishes a dominant senior season 23-2. All 23 of Fauser’s wins were in straight sets, but there were only six of 46 sets where he lost more than two games. In 21 of his wins, Fauser lost four games or less. The only two opponents to claim more than four games in Fauser’s wins were Mississinewa’s Ethan Sample in the regular season and Madison-Grant’s Jace Gilman in a sectional semifinal.
For his career, Fauser ended 87-11 and finished tied for fifth-most wins in Marion history with Daniel Harrold (2013).
“I think back on Jack’s career, doubles for his first two years, a position he really wasn’t comfortable with to start with and how he just grew into that position. A great teammate,” Porter shared. “He partnered with Jonathan Walts, did such great job. A great leader and captain.”
Porter also shared that Oddiraju and Fauser are the first duo of classmates to each record more than 80 wins apiece in their high school careers. They’ll graduate as the third-winningest classmates in Marion history.
“The two of them, I’m the luckiest coach alive. It’s hard to believe it’s coming to an end,” Porter said. “I feel like my relationship with them this year has been very special. … With everything that's gone out in the outside world, I’m just lucky to have been able to coach them, that’s more important than tennis.
“Been blessed to have them. They’ve had a great year and they deserve it.”
Madison-Grant’s No. 1 doubles team kept its season alive for another day as well on Tuesday. Senior Lance Wilson and junior Bryce Metzger defeated Mason Robison and Beau Brandon of Elwood, 6-1, 6-2.
Wilson and Metzger will play Mississinewa junior tandem of Riley Fuqua and Ryan Scott on Wednesday at 5 p.m. to continue the individual state doubles tournament sectional.
“They played well. The energy was there from the beginning and I think we attacked the net pretty well today,” said M-G coach Tony Pitt of his No. 1 doubles team.
“(Fuqua and Scott) are obviously a great team. They had a lot of success last year and I don’t think they’ve lost too many matches this year,” he added of the next match. “We’re going to worry about ourselves and do some of the things we want to do. We’ll have a little bit of a game plan and see how that goes.”
