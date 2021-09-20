Indiana Wesleyan put together a complete, consistent, 60-minute performance Saturday and it resulted in an emphatic signature win for the young program.
Rankings say the NAIA’s 25th-ranked Wildcats pulled a major upset with its 52-28 whipping of No. 6 Olivet Nazarene. The triumph could also be construed as a statement game.
Without question, Saturday night, Sept. 18 in Wildcat Stadium will be remembered as historic for IWU football, as it earned its first-ever victory over a top-10 ranked team in just its 27th game and fourth season of existence.
Mostly, it’s a realization of where the Wildcats now stand and just how far they’ve come in a short amount of time.
But there’s little time to relish in the accomplishment as bigger, more important games loom on immediate horizon. And those next seven dates will ultimately define this 2021 season for IWU.
“We know that this is probably not going to be the hardest game we have all season, so it’s really important to come back on Monday and get right back to work. Just believe in the process,” said senior defensive back and captain Justin Johnson, as the Wildcats enjoyed a low-key celebration outside their locker room with family and friends.
“This game is just gonna help us get better and better and help keep our confidence so hopefully we can go into a playoff run.”
NAIA playoff berths don’t come easy in the Mid-States Football Association, nor do most wins. So the relative ease with which IWU handled ONU made the victory much more impressive.
Johnson brought an immediate does of electricity to an already energized, near capacity crowd with a 35-yard return on the opening kickoff that nearly went for a touchdown.
Four plays and 63 yards later, the Wildcats were in the end zone courtesy of all-American receiver Brayden Smith. Smith converted a reverse into a 29-yard touchdown run just 2:03 into the game to give IWU a quick 7-0 lead.
ONU followed with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that took more than five minutes to complete and tie the game a 7-7, but the Tigers had no answers for what IWU did over the next nearly 15 minutes.
After a quick exchange of three-and-out possessions and punts, IWU needed only four plays and two minutes to re-take the lead at 14-7 on Devodney Alford’s 34-yard run.
ONU’s next drive resulted in the first of four Tigers’ turnovers when Jamies Carson forced and recovered a fumble after a 54-yard pass completion.
Three plays after the takeaway, IWU quarterback Xander Stokes delivered a perfect pass to Jacquez Carter, who made a leaping catch between two ONU defenders and raced untouched into the end zone from 63-yards to extend the lead to 21-7 with under 30 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Another ONU punt resulted in another four-play IWU drive for a TD with Alford scoring his second of the game on 33-yard run less than three minutes into the second period.
Olivet picked up two first downs before punting on its next offensive series, then forced IWU into a three-and-out.
However, the Wildcats’ second punt in the first half resulted in ONU's second turnover when Jacob Daniel forced a fumble that was recovered by Wilson Wirebaug at IWU’s 40-yard line.
The Wildcats' offense immediately went back to work.
IWU used seven plays and ran more than 6:30 off the clock to go 60 yards. Alford took a direct snap in the wildcat formation then lofted a jump pass into the back of the end zone where Charlie Hill made a leaping grab. The TD and Ben VonGunten’s fifth point-after-kick staked IWU to a 35-7 lead with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.
ONU ran 11 plays and went 75 yards and scored with just 10 to play before halftime to pare the IWU lead to 21 points at intermission.
“We were blessed because we kind of fall back into the same spot we were in two weeks ago,” said IWU coach Jordan Langs referring to the Wildcats’ season-opening, 28-10 win over Valparaiso where the team took a 28-3 lead to halftime, but had a letdown to start the second half.
“You get a choice: do you learn from it or does it become a waste? We learned from it,” Langs continued. “We had a good scheme. (Offensive coordinator) Coach ( Eric ) Terrazas and (defensive coordinator) Coach (J.J.) Clark had it schemed up. We knew that we had the talent to do it, just having those things come together is how it happens. It’s how you get big wins.”
There was no letdown for the Wildcats on Saturday.
IWU’s defense allowed just one first down on ONU’s half-opening drive before forcing a punt. The Wildcats held Olivet Nazarene scoreless through its next two drives as well, Johnson’s interception ended one and his 40-yard punt return ended the second with IWU just outside the red zone.
The Wildcats offense netted points on all three possessions to secure the dominaning win.
VonGunten’s 28-yard field goal ended the first; Alford’s one-yard plunge in the waning seconds of the third quarter capped a lengthy 13-play, 57-yard effort for IWU; Stokes scored on a four-yard run just four plays after Johnson’s long punt return.
IWU led 52-14 with 12:20 to play before ONU scored a pair of late touchdowns with most second-unit players not he field for both teams.
“As a defensive line we knew it had to start with us.,” said defensive tackle Owen Perkins, “If you make any team one dimensional and stop their running attack it makes it a lot easier to play defense. We came out and showed that we can stop their run game and took advantage of them being one dimensional the rest of the game.”
IWU limited ONU to just 61 yards on 20 attempts and the Tigers were forced to abandon the run nearly altogether as IWU continued building its lead. Olivet attempted 49 passes, completed 30 for 337 yards
Indiana Wesleyan ran 10 less offensive plays (59) than did ONU, but out-gained the Tigers 480-398. The Wildcats ran for 259 yards, averaged six yards per carry and scored five rushing TDs.
Alford led the way with 24 carries for 143 yards and three on 25 attempts while Payton Shoemaker carried 13 times for 75 yards.
Stokes completed 12-of-15 passes for 218 yards while Smith had six receptions for 109 yards for IWU.
“Our offensive and defensive lines held them,” Langs said. “Our guys did just a phenomenal job of doing what we asked them to do. When it came down to one-on-one matchups, we were winning it, which was really cool.”
Indiana Wesleyan (3-0) was almost certain to rise up rankings when the new NAIA football poll was released late Monday afternoon.
However, the Wildcats won’t be able to rest on a high ranking as a trip to Ann Arbor, Michigan and a date with No. 5 Concordia awaits on Oct. 2. To make IWU’s upcoming gauntlet even tougher, No. 9 Marian will come to Wildcat Stadium on Oct. 9.
“A lot of huge challenges with Concordia. We’ve never beat them, we’ve never played well up there,” Langs said. “We’ve got a lot to get better at and a lot of that is how we handle ourselves between now and then.
“Our kids prepared so well these last two weeks," he continued. "We have another two weeks of preparation and we’ve got to handle going on the road into a tough environment against another really good team.”
“We’ve never really been in a situation like this,” Perkins added. “We all need to stay focused and stay on track because it doesn’t get any easier from here. We’re going through a ringer here the next few weeks so we’ll go out there and get our work in and get prepared.”
