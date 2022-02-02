The Eastbrook girls basketball team knew it faced a big challenge in the Class 2A sectional 39 opener on its home court Tuesday night when the state tourney pairings were announced on Jan. 23.
The 2A No. 3 Panthers’ task against No. 2 Winchester grew even more difficult when sophomore Olivia Howell, Eastbrook’s second-leading scorer (8.0 ppg) and top defender, went out with an ankle injury just over four minutes in and didn’t return.
Still, the Panthers gave a determined battle, using the grit and toughness that led to 19 wins and a Central Indiana Conference championship in the regular season.
But a tough shooting night, particularly a 3-of-16 performance from the field in the first half, was too much to overcome against Winchester, who leads the state in scoring at more than 71 points per game, and the Golden Falcons advanced with a 62-41 win.
“We got what I thought were some good looks,” said Eastbrook coach Jeff Liddick. “We were hitting those shots against Blackford (last Friday). You’ve got to give Winchester some credit, they made things difficult for sure. … We had looks inside and out that were good looks and just didn’t drop in that first half. When you get in a hole to a team like Winchester, a double digit hole, that’s tough to come out of.”
The Panthers were down 8-0 when Howell was injured and the Falcons scored another bucket to increase the lead to 10.
Freshman Mia Bustos came off Eastbrook’s bench provided a spark. She scored her team’s first field goal, grabbed three rebounds and took a charge to help the Panthers finish the first quarter with a 7-0 run over the final two minutes. Sophomore Sophia Morrison nearly tied the score at the buzzer, but her 3-point rolled around the rim and out.
Winchester immediately seized momentum back with an 8-1 run to start the second quarter and built the lead to 10 points again. The Panthers closed the deficit to 20-12, but that was the closest the margin would be the rest of the game.
The Falcons took a 30-17 to halftime, extended to 47-28 after three and finished with the 21-point win.
Liddick admitted he had to adjust his game plan after Howell’s departure.
“We were planning on playing all man-to-man (defense) with Liv on the Campbell girl,” he said. “With Liv out, that changes what we have to do ... We have to go zone defensively and with three bigs in the game that kind of hurt us, at times, offensively.”
Howell kept junior Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester’s leading scorer at more than 21 points a game, out of the scorebook while she was on the floor.
However, Campbell scored 10 points in the second quarter and led the Falcons with 17 for the game. She also collected 10 rebounds. Seniors Gena Moore and Haley Lanter added 14 and 12 points, respectively for Winchester.
Winchester (21-1) moves into a semifinal matchup with Madison-Grant (12-10) Friday at 6 p.m. Defending sectional 39 champ and No. 5 Tipton (20-4), a 54-35 winner over Taylor in Tuesday’s nightcap, meets Blackford (17-5) in the second semifinal.
Morrison led Eastbrook with 17 points. Senior Johwen McKim added six while Bustos and senior Lily McLaughlin scored five points apiece. Bustos pulled down eight rebounds.
Eastbrook finished one of the best seasons in school history at 19-3, ranked third in Class 2A, as conference champs and as one of the top-five defensive teams in the state.
“I was so proud of the grit and determination our girls played with. They never quit,” Liddick said. “… They could have easily quit and that could have been a 40 point game. I’ve seen some teams do that.
“Give Winchester a lot of credit, they’re very skilled, very athletic. They get after it on defense. They’re a very good basketball team.”
Liddick said the foundation for his team’s season started being built after a loss to Tipton in the sectional championship last season. He’s obviously sad about saying goodbye to the Panthers’ three seniors: McKim, McLaughlin and Kristin Goff, but also excited for the future of his program.
“Going back to last spiring with this group, it was apparent then that they wanted to do some good things this season,” Liddick said. “They worked extremely hard in the offseason through June and into the fall. They came into the gym everyday ready to work and wanted to get better. They’re so coachable. They love one another and they make my job so enjoyable and easy all at the same time.
“We lose three seniors that are going to leave a nice legacy in our program, but we’ve got a good core group of girls coming back and I think they can be just as successful next year as this years group was,” he added. “They love the game of basketball and when you’ve got a group of kids that love it, my job is easy and enjoyable.”
