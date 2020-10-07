KOKOMO — The Oak Hill boys soccer team has proven to be one of the top teams in Class 2A all season long because of its talent, style and execution.
The No. 11 Golden Eagles executed that style to near perfection for the better part of 80 minutes Wednesday night in a semifinal of sectional 21 at Northwestern and earned their way into the championship match for a second-consecutive year with a 4-2 win over county-rival Mississinewa.
“That’s how we want to play,” said Oak Hill coach Joel Garverick. “That’s how we’ve always wanted to play: possession oriented, ball out of the back, play pretty soccer and keep hold of the ball, most importantly.
“If you hold the ball you have a chance of creating good scoring opportunities and I felt like we did that tonight,” he continued. “It’s been something we’ve been working on for years. Something that’s been instilled in our guys since they were freshman. Even longer than that.”
The Eagles were successful at maintaining possession, but the Indians played solidly in the midfield and back end and limited good chances for their rivals.
Still, Oak Hill applied constant pressure and eventually found a pair of goals in the opening 40 minutes.
The first came with just under 18 minutes remaining when Grant Elzinga lofted a ball into the box from about 40 yards away. It bounced once and before Ole Miss keeper Austin Long could get it in his hands and Dalian Leach got enough of it with a header to bounce it softly into the net.
It appeared that might be the only scoring in the half, but Leach tried to shoot a bouncing ball in from about 35-yards out. The shot was slightly deflected by an Indian defender and was heading off the pitch to the right of the goal.
But Mark Sevier came sliding in from the side and got just enough of a touch on it to redirect it into the net just 24 seconds before halftime.
Oak Hill increased its lead to 3-0 on when Clayton Macy converted a penalty kick less than 14 minutes in to the second half.
The Indians were able to attack with a little more intensity and it paid dividends almost six minutes later. A free kick to the left of Eagles’ keeper Seth O'Blenis resulted in a rebound that found the foot of freshman Ian Davis and he touched it in to give Ole Miss life.
Colin Yoder nearly pulled the Indians within one but sent a left-footed rocket that bounded off a post and away to keep the score at 3-1 with about 16 minutes to play.
Evan Pearce finished the scoring for Oak Hill by stealing a pass about 30 yards from the Ole Miss goal, keeping it at his feet with a pair of Indian defenders pinned to his left hip. Pearce sped into the box and created a one-on-one attempt with Long from short range then rolled it into the lower-right corner with 11:59 to play to make it 4-1.
The Eagles did well at limiting Yoder’s chances for much of the match, but the Ole Miss senior found enough space to send the ball by O’Blenis with 7:42 remaining to finish the scoring.
“We trust our defenders to make good choices and to play good, solid defense. If there’s an adjustment we need to make we’ll make i,” Garverick said. "(Yoder is) a dynamic kid. He’s been a good part of their program the last four years.
“I know that’s a tough way for him to end, for them to end, but the improvement that he’s shown and the team’s shown over the last four years is really, really impressive. They should hold their heads high.”
Yoder’s goal was his 31st of the season and he along with senior Josh O’Connell were the leaders of an Ole Miss boys’ soccer team that won a program best 10 matches this season and earned just the second tourney win in its history on Tuesday with a 13-0 rout of Peru.
“You cannot replace Colin Yoder’s hustle, his intensity, his physicality. I’ve lived in this county for 20 years and I have not seen a better athlete than him,” said Mississinewa coach Jared Reel. “...He worked his butt off in practice. He is the type of kid you want as a captain and a leader. We’re going to miss him.
“Josh is another one that’s going to be hard to replace,” Reel added. “His ball skills on the back line, his leadership. his commanding of other players but still being complimentary. … Leaders like that, I’ve had a few in the years that I’ve coached, but I don’t know if I’ve had anyone better than them two.”
While being obviously disappointed with the loss, Reel is extremely excited for the future of Mississsinewa soccer. Five different freshmen played invaluable minutes all season long and got their first taste of sectional competition on Wednesday.
Reel will also return junior Holden Brown, who scored 20 goals, and junior midfielder Hayden Ulerick to go with his talented group of young players.
“I told them to remember the pain. That pain doesn’t go away,” Reel shared. “365 days from now that pain should still hurt. They’re a good team, but they’re losing some kids too. We’ll see how it goes next year when I’ve got five sophomores on the field and a couple freshmen.
“Those two juniors, i can’t say enough about them. They’re so athletic,” he added. “We’ve got kids coming back and I’m excited about the future. I wish Joel all the luck come Saturday. Somebody’s got to win sectional so let’s bring it back to Grant County.”
Oak Hill (15-1-1) meets Western in the sectional 21 championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Panthers (5-6-1) knocked off Howard County-rival and No. 18 Northwestern, 2-1 in the first semifinal on Wednesday.
The Golden Eagles traditional regular-season meeting with Western was canceled a few weeks ago, but the Panthers have eliminated Oak Hill from the tournament in the past two seasons, including last year in the the sectional championship.
“We know we lost to them last year in the sectional championship so that’s going to weigh heavy on our minds,” Garverick said. “We want to get a win. We want to get a sectional championship and I’m glad we get a little shot at redemption playing against Western.
“We’ll do what we need to do to prepare,” he continued, noting he was able to scout Western a bit during its match with Northwestern. “…Our main focus is we want to play our game. We’ll make some tweaks here and there so that we can do it in a more effective way against a specific team. We still want to play the same way.”
