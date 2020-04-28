A familiar face to Marion softball returned for the 2020 season with a goal of getting the Giants on the road to competitive success.
However, Gary Henderson, who coached Marion’s softball program from 2014 through 2016, knows the road to success at the varsity level begins long before competition. Since his hiring in the winter, Henderson had started taking steps and putting pieces in place to help the program’s development at all different levels.
A lack of time forced Henderson to step away from the Giants’ dugout after his first three-year stint as coach, but he recently retired after nearly 30 years with the Marion Police Department. The 1983 Oak Hill graduate and member of the Golden Eagles 1982 football state champs still has a desire for competition. The want to continue teaching is coursing through his veins.
“I really missed it,” Henderson said of coaching and teaching softball. “My main objective is being around the kids, the girls and teaching them the sport. Fast-pitch softball in Marion has pretty much died. It’s sad because I played over 25 years.”
Marion was a softball hotbed during Henderson’s prime years, and he played for numerous teams, including the Plymouth Club Bombers, in the highly competitive city league and state tournaments once hosted in Matter Park.
His love for the game helped bring Henderson back to the bench and commit time to leading Marion’s program.
“I really enjoyed the game. I loved coaching,” Henderson said. “I just missed it. With my time being freed up a little bit, I talked it over with the wife and told her how much time I’d have to spend with it and she said go for it. I talked to (Marion AD) Steve (Moritz), came to an agreement, and here we are.
“I told (Moritz) I’d give him three years and then we’d reevaluate at that point in time where we’re at,” he added. “If the program is taking off and we’re good and they can find a successor, I wouldn’t mind stepping down to a lower part and just being a hand in helping out. I’m going to try and get where it needs to be. We’ve done a lot in just the short time that we had this year.”
Henderson’s top two priorities were acquainting himself with his returning varsity players and getting Marion’s softball program re-started at the middle school level, and he was successful with both rather quickly.
The Giants were going to return just two seniors for the 2020 season, and one of his first meetings was with Lindsay Brumley and Paige Asher to explain the importance of being leaders for a fairly young team.
Henderson’s message to his seniors was straightforward and simple.
“We sat down with them and told them how important it was for them to rebuild in this program and our plan,” he shared. “The senior leadership they had and the skill level they brought was very vital in that the (underclass) girls were going to look up to that. I told them just remember this year because it’s going to go down in the archives when this program is state caliber that you guys were a big part of that.”
But the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans for the softball season, and his seniors never got to show their leadership abilities.
In fact, Henderson said Asher had since opted not to be part of the team because of a work commitment and her hopes to finish strong academically and prepare for college.
However, he was impressed with what he’d seen from Brumley during the team’s conditioning sessions and in the few conversations the two shared.
Brumley was a varsity player for three seasons and worked her way into being the Giants' everyday second baseman.
“I didn’t get to know her real well,” Henderson said of Brumley. “From what I do know, she was very enthusiastic, kept things light in practice. She was a good team leader. A lot of the girls looked up to her.
“She brought a lot to the table. She had some good softball skills and played softball outside of school as well so she was well-prepared,” he added. “I was looking forward to her being a really great leader for us this year. I feel really bad for her since she didn’t fulfill her year finishing out softball.”
Marion’s coaching staff includes Jeff Harrell as a varsity assistant, Carlos Delgado and Robert Mitchell at the JV level along with Todd Reynolds and Jason Miller in the middle school.
Henderson said he and the other Giants’ coaches are trying to maintain contact with the players for various reasons.
“I’m trying to stay in contact with my coaches and keep them positive and keep the kids positive,” Henderson said. “I’ve challenged some of my younger girls that play travel ball to go and find a girl and pick them up and get them on a travel team and get them more involved in playing travel during the summer.
“My coaches, I’m constantly in contact with them, advising them to keep in contact with the girls,” he added. “Keep them updated and keep them fresh, just letting them know they need to get out and throw the ball around, stuff like that that they can do in the yard at home.”
Henderson said he’d also been working with Marion Babe Ruth commissioner Tino Mitchener to try and help build the youth softball program at Lincoln Field. Getting girls started at the grassroots level will be essential in helping the Marion program to grow and develop.
“We had it all lined up then this virus thing hit and kind of put the damper on stuff,” Henderson said. “Tino Mitchener out at Lincoln Field had started our younger girls last year, and that was very exciting. I was working closely with him and we were going to try to keep that going, hoping to get more younger girls involved.
“Anybody that’s been in coaching knows that a feeder program is the (key to) success for most of programs these days,” he added. “A lot of people were way ahead of us in that.”
