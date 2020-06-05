The NAIA Council of Presidents announced Thursday a revised schedule to the 2020 fall sports season necessitated as the country continues to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The first of the revisions approved by the Presidents’ executive committee is a Return to Play Threshold system and a guideline for determine a return to play. The threshold goal is for about half of the participating institutions in each sport to receive clearance from local authorities to return to competition before the season can begin.
The press release issued by the NAIA cited football as its example. There are 95 institutions with NAIA membership that have football programs. Once half (47) of those programs gain clearance from local authorities to play, the NAIA football season will be authorized to begin.
Assuming the return to play threshold has been met, the earliest date for football games to be played is Sept. 12.
All NAIA fall sports are impacted by delayed start dates and the maximum number of contests allowed.
All fall sports teams are required to wait until Aug. 15 to begin practicing. Other than football, fall sports can start competitions on Sept. 5.
“The rationale behind the selection of these dates is to provide an adequate acclimatization, conditioning and practice period prior to competition for each sport while minimizing the need for student-athletes to return to campus early,” the NAIA stated in its announcement. “Establishing start dates also creates a more level playing field for all institutions that are able to compete this fall.”
Currently, the NAIA intends to host all fall national championship events as scheduled.
A delay in the start dates necessitated a reduction in the maximum number of contests teams are can compete in. Cross country teams can compete in seven meets, one less than in normal seasons; Football teams are limited to nine games, down from its typical max-number of 11; men’s and women’s soccer season is reduced from 18 to 14 matches; and volleyball drops from 28 to 22 matches.
Former Indiana Wesleyan Athletic Director Mark DeMIchael, who was named interim Vice President of Student Development and Athletics at IWU earlier in the week, said he appreciates the effort put forth by the NAIA in planning the resumption of collegiate athletics this fall. “In the whole scheme of things, I would have preferred not have a start date, but I understand why it’s done,” said DeMichael on Thursday, noting NAIA contests were reduced by about 20 percent, which was less than the 33 percent reduction imposed last week by NCAA Division II. “It’s to keep some sense of equity around the country because each region is so different.
“It could have been a lot less,” he continued. “I think it was a really balanced decision that showed the NAIA was intentional and really made an effort to get input from the entire NAIA: from coaches, from presidents. I appreciate the effort they made. … A month ago we were worried about having a fall season at all.”
