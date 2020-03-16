The NAIA has cancelled all remaining sporting events for the rest of the 2019-2020 academic year, effective immediately. The organization issued its decision from its national office early Monday afternoon.
The decision from the NAIA brings an end to all 2019-2020 seasons within the Crossroads League, which had previously announced on Friday that it would suspend all league sporting events until April 1. Both Indiana Wesleyan University and Taylor University are members of the NAIA Crossroads League.
