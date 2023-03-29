The City of Marion Parks Department has been chosen as a host for a local Major League Baseball (MLB) Pitch, Hit and Run program this spring.
The series of competitions will take place on Saturday, May 20 starting at 10 a.m. in Matter Park. There is no cost to participate. It’s open to girls and boys, ages seven to 14, from Grant and the nine surrounding counties.
MLB Pitch, Hit & Run is a competition that tests a series of movements important in baseball and softball, where athletes are tested and their measurements are recorded. Based on scores, participants can advance from a Local Competition to a Team Championship, which will be held in a MLB stadium this summer. Winners for the Team Championship move on to the National Finals, which will be held during Game 2 of the 2023 World Series.
Participants will be put in divisions based on age (7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14) and gender, and will be tested for accuracy in pitching, distance hitting off of a tee, and a timed run from home to first base.
For more information, contact Rose Cadena at rcadena@cityofmarion.in.gov.
To register for the event in Marion, visit https://www.mlb.com/pitch-hit-and-run.
