GAS CITY — Playing a county rival always adds to the intensity of a competition and often brings a few more nerves than usual.
A team that harnesses those nerves the quickest typically gains the advantage.
After a nervy start by both the Marion and Mississinewa volleyball teams on Fredenberger Court Thursday evening, the Indians were able to calm down quicker, find their rhythm and put together a fairly efficient, 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 sweep of the Giants.
Three errors on both sides of the net and a kill by both Mississinewa’s Carly Bolser and Marion’s Aniyah Rogers led to a 4-4 tie in the first set and sent Indian-junior Megan Stanley behind the service line.
Stanley served up three aces and Mia Catey added a kill as Ole Miss ran out to a quick 10-4 lead. Rogers recorded another kill and block in a three-point run that helped pull the Giants as close as 13-9, but the Indians responded with four-straight service points by Darah Watson. Stanley had two kills and Catey added a block and another kill to extend the Ole Miss advantage to 23-11 before finishing with the set with the 11-point differential.
“Sometimes if we get a lead we get too comfortable,” said Mississinewa coach Jody Havens. “Their goal tonight was if we get in that situation to not allow big runs and to not drop their level of intensity on the court. I was impressed with that.”
Set two began similarly to the first, only the Indians ran off four points in a row to jump out to a 7-3 advantage.
Marion twice pulled within two, the second time at 10-8, before Mississinewa started to find Carly Bolser in its offensive system. And 6-1 Bolser quickly developed a hot hand. She had seven kills - five on successive points - and a block to spark a 13-2 run and 23-10 lead for Ole Miss. Fittingly Bolser put down kills on the final two points to finish off the set for the Indians.
“She was hitting a lot of off-speed kind of timid stuff over the first set,” said Havens, who is also Bolser’s mom. “I think they let her know they would like her to, I say they but maybe it was me, she needs to trust when she’s in the zone and feeling that aggression, she needs to take it out on the ball.
“Sometimes I think she feels the responsibility to play smart not hard. She’s gotta figure out she needs to put those together,” Havens added. “She kind of turned it on and they kind of fed off that energy.”
Mississinewa bounced out to a 7-2 lead in the third set and extended it to 15-7. The Giants put together their best stretch of play in the match from there, and three time closed within four points, the last at 22-18.
But a kill by Watson and two more from Bolser stopped Marion’s comeback bid and ended the match.
“I definitely would have preferred that we woke up before the end of the third set. For whatever reason, it’s always emotional for a lot of them to come here,” said Marion’s first-year coach Dara Richards, a 2001 Mississinewa graduate and one of Havens’ assistant coaches last year.
The Giants had three players in their rotation who also attended Ole Miss at some point in their school careers.
“Anytime they play Mississinewa it’s just such a mental game,” Richards said. “That’s what we told them, this isn’t a game of volleyball tonight, it’s a game of mental toughness and passion. We just didn’t have it.
“I wanted to separate myself from the emotion of it but I feel like that's easier to do as an adult,” she added.
Rogers and Isabelle Bento each had four of Marion’s 12 kills in the match while Alyssa Lockwood added two kills and a block. Bento had a block as well. Alaina Wesling picked up 17 digs, Issy Leach had nine digs while Lockwood and Lucia Persinger finished with six digs apiece. Persinger also had 10 assists.
Losing to a county rival isn’t fun, but the Giants have more important matches on the horizon. Marion (4-10) travels to Anderson on Saturday to face the Indians, Richmond and Indianapolis Tech in a trio of North Central Conference battles.
“I just told them it’s up to you to decide what the rest of this season looks like,” Richards said. “I feel like we’re going into practice and working on things from every match. They look great in practice then they get on the court and they fall apart. We're talking about what are we going to do to fix that. What can I do for you or what can yo do for yourselves?
“We’re just gonna go forward from here, not change anything up as far as what we're doing, and we’re gonna continue working,” she added.
Unofficially, Bolser led Ole Miss with 14 kills, Catey added five while Stanley and Watson put down four kills apiece.
Mississinewa (14-6) has four important Central Indiana Conference matchups remaining over their final seven matches before the Grant Four on Oct. 10 and sectional the following week.
The Indians host Delta on Monday then go to Madison-Grant on Tuesday in a match that could play a big factor in the CIC title race. Elwood comes to Gas City on Wednesday.
“We always fix us first before we focus on the other team,” Havens said of her focus for the Indians moving forward. “Our lineup continues (to change), whether we change it because we want to or change it because we have to. We’re still shooting to get a lineup on the floor that everyone … is most comfortable in.
“These girls have rolled with the punches and they’ve been the versatile players they need to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.