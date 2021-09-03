UPLAND — A new era of Taylor University football begins Saturday at 7 p.m. when first-year head coach Aaron Mingo leads the Trojans onto the field to meet Judson in Elgin, Illinois.
Mingo arrived on campus in May to replace Ron Korfmacher, TU’s all-time winningest coach, and immediately began sharing his vision for where he aspires to guide the program along with how he believes to get there.
“The vision I have for Taylor football is this: that we’ll become the leading Christian college football program in the country,” Mingo said early Tuesday afternoon while taking a short break from buttoning up the final details for the Trojans’ season-opening road trip.
“There are some incredible Christian college football programs in this country so that can be a bold statement. It’s gonna take a lot of work to get there,” he continued. “I do believe this school and this football program has the potential to really lead the way for how Christian football should be done. We're going to strive for that and were going to accomplish that vision by staying true to our purpose.”
Mingo summed up the purpose of Taylor’s program by sharing the four pillars of how he wants it to look under his guidance, something he introduced to his players shortly after he accepted the job in Upland.
“The first one is being God-glorifying in all that we do. The second one is through holistic development of our players. The third pillar for us is competitive excellence and the fourth one is Kingdom impact,” Mingo stated. “Our players, from day one, have heard about this. Matter of fact I quizzed them on these things last week and our team did outstanding with how they can articulate the vision and pillars of the program.
“When it comes to football, that impacts how we play,” he continued. “Our guys are buying into that, they’re excited about it. When you think about the logistics of football itself, implementing new schemes, staffing, it's a lot of work but I’m very pleased with where we’re at. The progress we made throughout training camp was incredible.”
Mingo first met a group of his players when he came to Taylor for an interview. He said that encounter provided affirmation about leaving his post as offensive coordinator at Dordt University, where he developed one of the NAIA’s most prolific offenses in his five year, and taking over as the leader of the Trojans.
“There is a maturity that these guys posses. There is a care for one another. They’re excited just being at Taylor University,” he said of that initial meeting. “it spoke volumes to me. You can tell they appreciate Taylor. They came here for the right reasons. They fit with the mission of the school and that aligns with what we’re trying to do here as a football program.”
Mingo spent his first week as Taylor’s coach introducing himself to and learning more about all 85 of his new players via virtual Zoom meetings. Mingo said there were some important messages and personal information exchanged that helped with the development of his first-year plan.
“What they’re nervous about? When there’s change that happens,” he shared. “But then also what are they excited about and what do they want to see with the football program? Allowing them the opportunity to voice what they’re going through.
“That’s really the way I set out to create an environment that those players understand that this is their experience and I’m here to do everything I can to make sure their experience as a Taylor Trojan is as positive for them as possible.”
Mingo also started virtually teaching some of the offensive and defensive terminology and schemes the Trojans will employ starting this fall.
Last season, Dordt’s offense ranked second in the NIAA in total yards (532 per game) and rushing (320) along with averaging nearly 44 points (6th most) in an 8-3 season that earned the Defenders a first-ever spot in the NAIA national playoffs.
Mingo said the Trojans will the same fast-paced, hard-nosed offensive philosophy he’s developed through his 12 years of collegiate coaching.
“On the offensive side of the ball it begins with the running game for sure,” he said. “We want to establish that and get that going. I do believe that to be an elite offense you can’t be one dimensional. … The running game should open opportunities in the pass game. To become one of those elite offenses you’ve got to be able to excel at both.
“You’ve got defenses on Saturdays that may have your number when it comes to certain things you like to do. They may do a good job of taking away things that you’re comfortable doing. That’s what great defense do.”
Sophomore Brendan Lamb led Taylor with 284 yards on 72 carries during the abbreviated, five-game slate the Trojans played in the spring. Mingo said Lamb and freshman Jacob Cleaver will be primary ball carriers, but running backs won’t be the only players who’ll get carries.
Taylor also returns Zac Saltzgaber as its starting quarterback for a third season and he’ll play behind a seasoned offensive line, though everyone is still learning a new system.
Defensively, the Trojans return also return an experienced group that surrendered less than 300 total yards per game during the spring. Defensive coordinator Jared Boddie, a 2013 TU alum, has been on the Trojans staff for five years and is enters his second season as DC.
“I think we have an extremely competitive defense. As I evaluated the program coming into it, I think the defense has been in a really good spot,” Mingo said. “They’ve performed really well and I think there was a lot of buy in coming into it. Jarred Boddie has been around and the players love him. You can tell they’re bought into his leadership.
“Our defense plays extremely fast and the reason is they have such clarity on what they’re supposed to do, how to do it,” he continued. “It’s clear they’re being equipped, taught well and they play free. … I have a lot of confidence in the defense, a lot of high hopes for what they’re going to be able to do this year.”
Mingo said there is also one unifying aspect Trojan fans can expect to see from his offense, defense and special teams.
“I value physicality. Our program is going to be known for that,” he said. “We’re going to strive to become the most physical team in the Mid-States conference, which is a tall task when you think about how competitive this league is and the great defenses in this league. … That’s the type of football you can come to expect when you come into Upland on Saturday afternoons.”
As for goals for his first season, Mingo said he’ll never use numbers for wins and losses or points per game for the Trojans to aim at achieving. The goals for this, and every season after, are much more basic and will could ultimately lead to achieving the vision of becoming a top-tier Christian college football program.
“I want our guys focused on the process of living in that moment, doing the absolute best they can each and every play, then doing the next thing right,” Mingo said. “Those are some foundational pieces to how we need to think and how we need to operate. Who we are and how we do it are absolutely pivotal in that we get that right.
“We are always going to have a mindset that we want to be better each and every week, each and every day. That’s my commitment,” he continued. When I wake yup every morning and go to bed every night it’s 'Did the program get better today?’ Our coaching staff has bought into that mentality and philosophy, our players are bought into that and everyday were going to strain to continue to advance this thing. … Our main focus is going to be staying true to our purpose and becoming our absolute best self.”
