Relationships and life lessons that accompany playing high school sports often become the most important part of the experience, for athletes and coaches alike.
The player-coach relationship has made the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season particularly tough for Eastbrook softball coach Harold Coates, as he bids farewell to a class of six seniors, which includes his daughter, Emily Coates.
“I’ve known a lot of these girls for such a long time. I coached probably half of them in coaches’ pitch and tee ball,” Harold Coates said. “I was really looking forward to working with them and I guess selfishly, having a senior of my own on the team, I was looking forward to coaching her for one last year.
“It’s been neat to watch them not only play softball but to grow into the student-athletes that they are and just the all around good kids that they are,” he continued. “It’s been a lot of fun watching them throughout the years.”
Alli Hyatt and Kalli Fairbanks have been staples in the Panthers’ lineup throughout their careers. Emily Coates and Chloe Barney played a little varsity as freshmen and sophomores, but were regulars in the 2019 season. Kylie Flanigan had been mostly a JV player and was going to have a big role in her senior season while Briana Stepp, a multi-sport athlete already at Eastbrook, was set to play softball for the first time in high school.
The dad/coach-player dynamic can present interesting, if not difficult situations at times, but coach Coates said the time he spent coaching Emily has been enjoyable.
“We don’t talk about softball very much at home. I think that was one of the rules we kind of put in her freshman year,” coach Coates said. “It’s been fun coaching Emily. She didn’t get to play much her freshman and sophomore year, finally got to start her junior year and I was really excited to see what she was going to do her senior year.
“I think it’s always very interesting … you’ve always got to be able to separate that dad and coach and parent thing all at the same time,” he added. “Emily was always so good about letting it go in one ear and out the other, not ever saying anything. … It’s got to be hard on a child-player who also has their dad as a coach. No matter what happens there is always going to be someone thinking she’s only doing that because of the parent piece. Emily has always handled everything very well.”
Though Hyatt’s playing days at Eastbrook are finished, she’ll have an opportunity to continue her career next year at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne. She played in 57 games in three years, mostly at third base, but also pitched nearly 60 innings as the No. 2 starter behind 2019 graduate Mady McMillan. Hyatt batted .406 for her career and had a .488 on base percentage.
“Alli has worked so hard off the field to get where she is right now, puts in a lot of time outside of practice,” Coates said. “She just understands the game and that is such a key part of being a good player. She’s very dedicated to softball and I was really looking forward to her senior year. She battled back from a knee injury and I honestly think she was going to have the best year that she’s had and she’s had a couple of really good ones for us.
Having a player to play catcher on a full-time basis is an invaluable commodity for softball and baseball teams, and that’s the role Fairbanks fulfilled for Eastbrook for three seasons. Coates said Fairbanks possessed the athleticism to play an outfield position, but it was difficult to pry her out from behind home plate in her 60 varsity games.
“Kalli would have been a 4-year starter at catcher. I think she’s caught every game for the last three years,” Coates said. “She’s a workhorse. You try to give her a break, she wouldn’t take it and doesn’t want it. … She’s improved every year. She works so hard in open gyms and got better each and every year. She’s just a kind who would do anything you asked her to do.”
Barney was one of the kids Coates said he’d either competed against or coached since her days of youth softball. She appeared in 48 varsity games and had 79 at bats, but was in line to be an everyday player this spring. Coates was excited about Barney’s role both on the field and in the dugout.
“Chloe means a lot to our program. I was really anxious for our senior leadership this year and I think that really all starts with Chloe,” he said. “She was very positive, but yet firm about knowing what needs to get done. She started some games last year for us and was going to be our everyday 2nd baseman.”
Flanigan had just five varsity games under her belt, but had two base hits in her three at bats when she got the opportunity. Part of the reason she didn’t have more chances was primarily because she was the back up catcher. Coates said she was learning new positions for this season.
“She was in a tough spot because she backed up Fairbanks and Fairbanks never took a game off,” Coates said. We were trying to find a spot for her to get some time in this year. … She would have gotten a lot more playing time this year. She would dress every varsity game and would also play JV so would spend a lot more time at the field than a lot of them just because she was there for both games. She would do anything we’d ask.”
Stepp got a late start for winter workouts after helping Eastbrook’s girls basketball team win a sectional title. Coates said it took a little coercing to get her to come out, but once she did, he started thinking about ways he could put Stepp’s athleticism and heart to good use.
“I was looking forward to seeing what she was going to do. We kept thinking courtesy runner and just trying to get her on base as much as we could,” he added. “I don’t even know if we have a steal sign but we were going to put one in.”
Coates said his message to the team was to remember they are not alone in dealing with the loss of a season and the final months of a senior year. The COVID-19 pandemic is something everyone is negotiating their way through in some fashion.
What Coates said he’ll take away from a difficult and bitter ending to the 2020 softball season is all the sweet memories he’s made with his daughter and her teammates throughout their careers.
“We talk a lot about not taking things for granted, then you kind of realize how much I take for granted,” Coates added. “Not going up the steps and hearing them telling them you hi or one of them asking did you bring food. Things like that. … You start to miss it and it kind of makes you sad, especially for those six girls they’re not going to get this senior year of high school back. That’s really sad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.