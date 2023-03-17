The City of Marion Parks Department has been chosen as a host for a local Major League Baseball (MLB) Pitch, Hit and Run program this spring.
The series of competitions will take place on Saturday, May 20 starting at 10 a.m. in Matter Park. There is no cost to participate. It’s open to girls and boys, ages seven to 14, from Grant and the nine surrounding counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.