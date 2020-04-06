Zach Randolph is undoubtedly one of the greatest athletes to ever wear the Marion Giants’ purple and gold.
Now, just more than 20 years later, Randolph has been recognized as the top player in the history of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.
Randolph concluded his standout high school career by scoring 28 points to deliver the seventh of eight Giants boys basketball state championships with a win over Bloomington South on March 25, 2000 before moving on to Michigan State and into the NBA.
On Monday, SBNation’s subsidiary website grizzlybearblues.com released the results of its three-week long Greatest Grizzly Tournament, and more than 15,000 from the team’s fans determined Randolph is the greatest player to don a Grizzlies uniform.
The contest was a bracket-style tournament where 16 of the organization’s former players went head-to-head through four rounds. In each of the four rounds, Randolph received more than 60 percent of the vote to etch his name above Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol and Tony Allen.
Randolph finished his Memphis career ranked in the top five in games, minutes played, total points, rebounds, field goals and win shares. He was also the first player in franchise history to earn multiple all-star selections during his eight-season run.
But Randolph’s connection with the city and its citizens runs much deeper. His blue-collar approach on the court combined with his generosity and community service away from it have made Randolph one of the most enduring sports figures in Memphis history.
Recently Randolph donated $20,000 to Shelby County (Tennessee) schools to help students and families deal with uncertain food situations during the COVID-19 outbreak. He’s sponsored coat drives and donated food for Thanksgiving dinners in both Memphis and Marion. Randolph has also helped pay utility bills for the less fortunate citizens of Memphis.
“You know, with all the stuff going on and with Memphis being my city and home, it’s just about giving back,” Randolph said in an April 2 article on NBA.com. “I’m looking to do more back in Indiana, where I’m from too. And it’s just trying to be impactful when I can during these tough times.
“I know this is a different time … but it’s still the haves and have-nots. I was one of those have-nots that needed that extra help, needed that extra much and got help from the school system,” he added. “I can relate to all of that during these times, man. I’ve been able to get to a blessed place in life and I want to be a blessing.”
Though he hadn’t played in an NBA game since March of 2018, Randolph didn’t officially retire until Dec. 27, 2019 after a stellar 18-year career. He started his career with a six-year stay in Portland before spending part of two season with the New York Knicks and 39 games on the Los Angeles Clippers before landing in Memphis. The 2017-18 season was his final year when Randolph played in 59 games for the Sacramento Kings.
Since retiring from basketball, Randolph has transitioned into the business world. According to USA Today, Randolph and business partner Marcus Howell launched a Memphis-based music label to promote upcoming rappers.
It seems to be just the beginning of Randolph’s business career.
“I’m an entrepreneur who’s got a lot going on off the court right now, just trying to build that part of it up. I’m getting a lot more involved in real estate,” he said in his interview with Michael Wallace on NBA.com. “…I’ve retired from the NBA now, so I’m breaking myself down and going into the business side. I’m thinking about going to business school, too.
“I’m in the second part of my life in a way,” Randolph added. “So it’s just about breaking myself down to learn. I’m a sponge with everything and just want to learn everything.”
While Randolph’s NBA days are over, his fans might have the chance to see him grace the court again when the sports world returns from its coronavirus hiatus. Randolph has committed to play in the Big3, a half-court, 3-on-3 basketball league that travels to different venues around the United States and features many retired NBA stars.
“I still love to play and I’m going to go out there and have some fun,” Randolph said. “I do anyway with my kids.
“It would be really big for us to be a part of bringing the game back to the fans in some way,” he added. “It’s just a matter of doing it the right way, making sure everybody is first healthy and safe. I think that would be big for everybody, for basketball and the fans of the game worldwide.”
