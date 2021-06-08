For the first time in more than a year, the Marion PAL Judo enjoyed a return to com any competition Saturday at the Indiana State Championship Saturday in Portland, a gathering of 380 competitors from around the Midwest.
Evan Miller became the new State Champion in the 15-16 year old Middleweight Division and also fought for the first time in the Senior Brown Belt Division (17-and-older) as a 15-year old. Miller fought to the finals and ended up with a silver medal, his first in a senior division.
