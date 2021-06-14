Marion track and field standout Zaimar Burnett added another medal to his collection Saturday as part of the Indiana All Star team in the Midwest Meet of Champions.
Burnett leaped 21-feet, 11-inches on the next to last of six jumps to finish second in the competition against Michigan’s top seniors at Olivet College in Olivet, Michigan. Burnett also competed in the 200-meter dash, but didn’t score a top-three finish.
