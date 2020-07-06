Erik Barnes has returned to the golf course in very good form following a nearly 4-month quarantine-induced layoff from his professional occupation.
Barnes, a 2006 graduate of Marion High School, returned to competition with a 13th-place finish at the Utah Championship, which concluded on June 28, then backed it up with one of the best showings of his six-year career on the Korn Ferry Tour.
After carding 69 in each of his first two rounds of the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes (Berthoud, Colorado), Barnes fired a bogey-free, 5-under par 67 in Friday’s third round to enter the final 18 holes just one shot off the lead and in second place.
In Saturday’s final round, Barnes birdied the 624-yard, par-5 first hole to grab a share of the lead. Birdies on the par-5 fifth and par-4 sixth holes kept him on top of the leaderboard, but bogeys on holes nine, 11 and 12 hampered his chances of winning.
Still, Barnes battled back with birdies on the par-5 15th and par-3 16th to end his round with a 2-under par 70. His 13-under par for the week on the Heron Lakes Course, which stretched out to nearly 8,000 yards, was good enough for a tie for third place.
It was Barnes’ best finish since he earned a runner-up in the Club Columbia Championship early in the 2018 season. Barnes also had a runner-up in the 2015 Chile Classic. His third-place showing was the third-best result of his career and earned Barnes a check of more than $28,000.
Most importantly, Barnes jumped up 58 spots to 40th on the Korn Ferry season-points list and he vaulted up to 37th on the tour’s money list.
Will Zalatoris won the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory. Zalatoris closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Chase Johnson. The 23-year-old former Wake Forest star earned $108,000 and jumped from fourth to first in the points race for 25 PGA Tour cards.
So far in 2020, Barnes has played in five Korn Ferry Tour events and made the cut in each one. Prior to the tour’s re-start on June 11, he’d played in three early-season events, two in South America and another in Mexico.
His best finish this season prior to the Utah Championship was a 41st at the El Bosque Mexico Championship which concluded on March 1. It was also the final Korn Ferry Tour-event prior to golf being shutdown because to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During golf’s shutdown, Barnes was featured in several articles as well as in a segment on The Golf Channel’s, Golf Central show, for what he did during the quarantine months.
Not only did Barnes find time to work on his craft while his tour was on hiatus, he took a job in a Publix near his home in Palmetto, Florida.
Barnes’ was given the title of Grocery Replenishment Specialist for the supermarket chain headquartered in Lakeland, Florida.
“You start to understand, ‘I need to make some money.’ That’s just the reality of it,” said Barnes in an article published by pgatour.com in early May.
When Barnes approached the store’s manager about a job, he shared that he had been a professional golfer for nearly a decade, but given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic early on, he needed a job. Barnes requested the 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. shift so he could get in his driving range work every day.
“I’m not really the kind of guy to put his hand out. I just wasn’t raised that way,” he told pga.com. “Could I have filed for unemployment and got what I’m making at Publix, yeah, probably. But I needed to take action and do it right now because I didn’t know how long this was going to drag on for.”
Barnes and his wife Ashleigh, also a Marion native, had just moved into their new home in Florida when before the onset of the pandemic. Taking care of his family, which includes young sons, Jaxton and Tucker, has always been his top priority.
“I think most people would do the same thing. You have to do what’s best for your family,” he told pgatour.com.
Barnes returns to his normal day job again this week in the TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons. It’s the first of two consecutive events in the southern Texas city, and will be followed by the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks (July 15-18).
The Korn Ferry Tour also has some dates coming up within driving distance of Marion: July 23-26, the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Springfield, Missouri; Aug. 20-23, the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio; Aug. 27-30, Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Newburgh, Indiana; Sept. 3-6, Lincoln Land Championship in Springfield, Illinois; Sept. 10-13, Evans Scholar Invitational in Westchester, Illinois.
Through his five events in 2020, Barnes is also accumulating an impressive statistics portfolio. He ranks third in the all-around category, which incorporates scoring, putting, eagles, birdies, sand saves, greens in regulation, driving distance and driving accuracy. He’s also seventh in driving distance (338.6 yards), 12th in greens in regulation (76.39 percent), 14th in putting average (1.709) and 14th in scoring average (69.45).
