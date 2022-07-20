The Marion Youth Football program will offer a pair of opportunities for Marion Community Schools students to hit the gridiron this fall.
For the first time, MYF is offering a flag football program for students in kindergarten through third grades. Flag football teams are open to all who register. Teams will be made of of seven players and all games will be played locally. The season will be eight weeks long. Practices will start on Monday, Aug. 15.
A travel tackle football program will also continue for third through sixth graders. Due to limited equipment, travel teams will have a roster limit so those interested should register and pay early. Teams will be 11 places and games will be played against other area schools. Practice starts Aug. 1 and the season will be 12 weeks long.
The first opportunity to register will come Thursday at Lincoln Field from 6 to 8 p.m., Cost for tackle football is $50 and flag is $25. Cash or check will be accepted. Discounts are available for multiple family members.
MYF will have a second registration night next week though details are yet to be released.
MCS free physicals
All Marion Community Schools incoming fifth through 12th grade students interested in playing sports in the 2022-23 school year can get a free athletic physical on Tuesday, July 26 at Marion High School.
Physicals will be give on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5:30 p.m. Participants are asked to park on the East side of MHS and enter through the front door (door 1).
All students must have a physical on file with MCS prior to the start of the sports season to be eligible to participate.
A link to printable version of the required forms can be found act mariongiantssports.com. A parent signature is required. Those interested in a free physical are encouraged to have all but the physical form completed before arriving on July 26. Copies will be available at MHS the night of the 26th for those unable to print the required forms.
