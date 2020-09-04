The Marion volleyball team and new coach Dara Richards have been hard at work since they were first united in early July.
The fruits of their combined labor can be seen in improved fundamentals, developing chemistry and competitive play. The Giants even put together a three-match win streak in a busy first two-plus weeks of the season.
Still, the work has just started for the Giants and Richards. The three-straight wins have been followed by three losses in a row, most recently a hard-fought sweep at the hands of North Central Conference-rival Kokomo on Thursday.
It’s very much a work in progress, but Richards is encouraged and optimistic about the effort and attitude she’s sees from her team.
“I’m having a lot of fun and the girls have been working really hard. It’s been big experience for all of us,” she said after the Kokomo match. “I’m learning a lot, they’re learning a lot. I feel like we’re making progress and we’re going in the right direction.
“I feel like so much of what we’re trying to do is overcome some mental blocks. They tend to get down on themselves and think they can’t,” Richards added. “The fact that they keep fighting match after match tells me we’re doing something right. We’ve just gotta keep pushing through that.”
The Giants exemplified that spirited fight in the 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 loss to the Wildcats.
Marion fell behind 12-6 early in the first set before scrapping back to within 16-14. The Kats then ran off four-straight points only to see the Giants score the next five and close within, 20-19. After trading the next two points, Kokomo scored three straight and four of the next five to close out the set.
The Giants led only twice in the match, at 6-5 and 9-8 in the second set. Kokomo again held a 16-14 lead when it gained control with a 5-2 run that eventually grew into a 24-18 advantage. Marion scored three-straight to cut the deficit in half, but got no closer.
Kokomo scored four of the first five points in the third set and never relinquished a lead. But the Giants fought back to tie it up on four occasions, the last at 12-12, before the Wildcats used a 10-2 run to take control and soon after finish off the sweep.
Richards identified some positive aspects of the Giants’ effort she saw against Kokomo.
“I saw Sophea (Phuong) just everywhere. She was like a little wildcat. She gets those spurts where she’s like from one place to another and I can’t catch up. I love that,” Richards said. “I saw some good things at the net. I don’t think we got a chance to run much of an offense, overall, as much as we could have. They are starting to use some strategy, which has been a big focus over the last couple weeks.
“I keep telling them I know it’s disheartening to lose, but look at the scores,” she added. “To me, that’s reflecting so much growth in them. We’ve got some work to do but we’re making progress and I’m proud of that.”
Senior Isabelle Bento and sophomore Alyssa Lockwood led Marion with four kills each, senior Lucia Persinger had three while senior Aylivia Melton, junior Issy Leach and freshman Aniyah Rogers added two kills apiece. Eight different Giants recorded kills against the Kats.
Sophomore Alaina Wesling led the Giants with 11 digs, Leach finished with 10 with Phuong and Persinger each picking up nine digs. Bento and Lockwood both had four digs and Mellon added three. Persinger led the Giants with 13 assists.
The match against Kokomo was more than just the NCC opener for Marion, it was used as Senior Night and Persinger, Bento and Mellon were recognized prior to the contest’s start. The trio has played an important role in Richards’ first season leading the program.
“They have been such a good help to kind of pull the team together,” Richards said of her seniors. “I came in knowing some of them, but I didn’t know the seniors and they’ve taken over as such leaders.
“They’ve been willing, especially Aylivia, she’s been thrown into a position she’s never played before, and just kind of gone with it to see what our overall big picture is,” she continued. “Their leadership has been such a blessing to us this season.”
Marion (3-5) takes to the road for its next seven scheduled dates, including multiple matches on Saturday in the Kay Saunders Invite at Wes-Del and then again on Sept. 19 at Anderson where the Giants will play multiple NCC opponents.
The Giants have just two more home matches in the regular season: Sept. 23 against Tippecanoe Valley and Oct. 8 against Eastbrook. Marion will play host to Class 4A Sectional 7 starting on Oct. 13.
