Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.