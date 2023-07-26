The Marion High School Athletic Department will start selling the 2023-24 All-Season, All-Sport Marion Community Schools Athletic Pass and the Giant Pass on Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The All-Season, All-Sport Marion Community Schools Athletic Pass allows entry into all home events of all sports at Marion High School, McCulloch Junior High School, and Justice Intermediate School for the entire year. A Family Pass (immediate family only) is $300 and an Individual Adult Pass is $130.
The Giant Pass allows entry into all home events of all sports at Marion High School only. A Family Pass (immediate family only) is $230, an Individual Adult Pass is $95, Individual Senior Pass (60+) is $85, and an Individual Student Pass (K-8th grade) is $25.
MHS boys basketball season tickets, which are included in the cost of both passes, will be distributed at a later date. Both passes also include admittance to the boys and girls basketball scrimmages. Neither pass includes the boys basketball classic, IHSAA post-season events, or conference tournaments, which are sold separately.
Once again, Marion High School students can attend all home athletic events free with a valid student ID. There will be no admission charged for preschoolers.
The MHS Athletic Department office will be open Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Thursday, Aug. 3 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., as well as Friday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Starting on Monday, Aug. 7, the ticket office will be open 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
To purchase your Giant Pass or MCS Athletic Pass, please come to Gate 10 on the east side of the Bill Green Athletic Arena at Marion High School, 750 W. 26th St. When you arrive, push the call button to your right for entry.
For prices on individual event tickets sold at game time and boys basketball season tickets, which will go on sale at a later date, visit https://mariongiantssports.com/buy-tickets.
Hall of Fame golf scramble
The Grant County Sports Hall of Fame will host its inaugural golf scramble on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Marion Elks Country Club.
Cost to play in the scramble is $200 per team, or $50 for an individual, and includes 18-holes of golf with a cart and a lunch catered by the Firewater Mill restaurant.
The scramble is set for a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Registration will begin around 11 a.m. and lunch will be available prior to the first tee shots being struck.
Prizes will be awarded for a hole-in-one by Mike Anderson Chevrolet (No. 6) and Steve Mitchell’s Gas City Golf Carts (No. 13).
Star Financial Bank is the event’s corporate sponsor.
To sign up a team or for more information on sponsorship for the scramble, contact Andy McCord at 765-669-4242, or Randy Holt at 765-661-1657.
The 2023 induction ceremony will start at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Grant County YMCA. The banquet is free and open to the public, however, donations to the Hall of Fame will be welcomed.
