The Marion boys tennis team dropped just five games in singles matches in opening its season with a 4-1 at Yorktown on Wednesday.
Senior Vikram Oddiraju captured the No. 1 singles position for the Giants with a 6-0, 6-1 decision. Senior Jack Fauser earned a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 2 and junior Alex Spitzer turned in a dominant, 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3. Senior Clayton Drook and freshman Ryan Sebastian won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
Madison-Grant 4, Western 1
The Argylls breezed to a season-opening win on Wednesday at Western.
Nick Evans earned a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles. Jace Gilman swept to a 6-1, 6-0 decision at No. 2 singles and Jackson Manwell batted to a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win at No. 3. Lance Wilson and Bryce Metzger teamed for a 6-3, 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles.
M-G’s JV team beat the Panthers 5-1. Argylls winners were: Clayton Hull, Christopher Fox and Soren Price in singles while doubles teams of Corbin Fox and Myer Miller as well as Davin Barton and Jacob Moore were also winners.
High school cross country
Boys Oak Hill 21, Manchester 55, Southwood 66
The Golden Eagles opened the 2020 in impressive fashion at Manchester on Tuesday by placing 14 runners in the top 16 positions and sweeping a three-way race with a pair of Wabash County schools.
Junior Sol O’Blenis, senior Jacob Winger, sophomore Landon Biegel and freshman Owen Jackson crossed the finish line in the second through fifth positions, respectively, and all finished in under 17:38.
Junior Lucas Cates, freshman Trenton Sweet along with juniors Landen Ashley and Garrett Geller swept the seventh through 10th positions.
Southwood senior Braden Sweet, who finished 35th in the state championship last season, won the race.
Girls Oak Hill 19, Manchester 44, Southwood 50
Golden Eagle senior Kinzie Robey raced to the season-opening win on Tuesday, finishing the 5-kilometer distance in 20:55.
Oak Hill’s dominant performance included senior Kate Hornocker finishing third while junior Mallory Cheek, freshmen Leah Highly and Sadie Wisner, and sophomores Emma Bledsoe and Kailynn Wisner finished fourth through eighth, respectively.
The Eagles raced without senior Selah Jackson and junior Grace Geller, who are both out nursing injuries.
Boys soccer
Ft Wayne Snider 7, Marion 4
The Giants dropped their season-opener in Fort Wayne on Wednesday.
Kyle Coryea scored two goals for the Giants while JD Fagan and Josh Pina-Tellez each found the net once.
Marion hosts Eastbrook on Saturday in a girls-boys doubleheader. The girls game will start at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow around 8 p.m.
Eastbrook 3, Wabash 0
Despite dominating possession in the first half, the Panthers went to intermission in a scoreless tie with the Apaches in Wabash on Wednesday.
Jacob McKim broke the scoring ice with a goal off a Bryce Dmyszewicz assist for the game-winner. Lucas Shilts scored next and Isaiah Shutt found the net for the first goal of his career to round out the scoring.
Sam Spiegel and Tytus Anthony combined with the Panthers defense to keep a clean sheet in goal.
Girls soccer
Kokomo 6, Oak Hill 3
The Wildcats built a 2-0 by halftime then held off the Golden Eagles attempted comeback.
Tegan Phillips, Kristen Travis and Carlee Biddle all scored a goal for Oak Hill.
