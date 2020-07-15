When Dara Richards made the decision to accept a teaching position in the Marion Community School system for the upcoming academic year, she hadn’t given a lot of thought to becoming a volleyball coach for Giants’ teams at any level.
Richards, a 2001 Mississinewa graduate, was hired at McCulloch Junior High to be an eighth-grade language arts instructor and left her high school alma mater to accept the position. She was also the JV volleyball coach last season at Ole Miss.
But necessity and opportunity recently convened for Richards and she was hired as Marion’s varsity volleyball head coach for the 2020 season.
“I really left Mississinewa for teaching. It had nothing to do with athletics. I just didn’t want to go from one school to the other as far as coaching and I didn’t feel like it was the right time to do that,” Richards said Wednesday afternoon. “I loved working with (head coach) Jody (Havens) and (assistant) Heather Swarts at Mississinewa so I really they had nothing to do with anything that happened with me. It was a teaching move personally, that I got in at McCulloch.”
Richards will take over the volleyball program at Marion after Larry Hinshaw, Giants coach for the past two seasons, was hired to fill the head volleyball coaching job at Oakland City college late last winter and prior to the onset of COVID-19.
The pandemic made finding Hinshaw’s replacement even tougher than normal for Marion athletic director Steve Moritz, and Richards admitted she was a hesitant about filling the role.
“I don’t feel like I have enough experience so I’ve been hesitant from the very beginning,” she said. “I didn’t want to jump into a head coaching position yet, but it kept coming up and coming up. We got closer to the start of things and honestly, I just didn’t feel like I could let them go without a head coach.”
Aside from being the JV coach at Mississinewa, Richards has spent the past two years coaching in the ever-growing Grant County Volleyball Club (GCVC) where she worked alongside club founder and co-director, Lori Elson.
The experience Richards gained with GCVC and her relationship with Elson and other coaches for the club, including Logansport’s Dena Kuhn, helped her in the decision-making process to accept the coaching position at Marion.
“I’ve worked with Lori for two years now and my team practiced directly with her team,” Richards said. “She has such a wealth of knowledge and I’ve talked with her as we’ve got this season started.
“We’ve already met once about some things and she’s texted me a couple times asking about how things have been going,” she added. “She’s a great resource and a nice mentor for me as we get going. … it’s nice to have all of those people who are willing to share their knowledge with you.”
Richards was introduced to her players for the first time about two weeks ago and they’ve been diligently working together since athletes were allowed to return to their schools on July 6. There have been two main points of emphasis for Richards since workouts started: conditioning and ball control.
“We’ve been focusing a lot on ball control because if you don’t have a pass you can’t do anything else with it,” she said. “That’s really what I’ve been trying to get drilled into the girls. I realize it’s boring and it’s not the fun part of volleyball but we need to have good passes because if you don’t you can’t do anything else.
“They have not had the opportunity to do any kind of workouts since school shut down (in March), unless they’ve done it at home on their own, which I don’t think any of them had,” Richards added of her conditioning sessions. “I asked them about it because they were complaining about working out. … Tuesdays and Thursday we spend 20 or so minutes conditioning then the rest of the time is out on the court with the ball. Wednesdays we do conditioning and we’re in the weight room.”
Richards has been pleased by the work her team is putting in and by the number of players coming to workouts. She estimated that there has been between 13 and 17 girls at all the workouts, but said she had her biggest turnout on Wednesday.
She also started talking about individual and team goals with the Giants during their first meeting. One goal that was agreed upon by all was to become more unified.
“They are really trying to focus on unity as a team both on and off the court, so that’s a short-term goal were trying to implement into our practices as well,” Richards said. “We talked at practice (Tuesday) about what are some ways we can show our unity. … At a game we all wear the same (uniforms), I said why can’t we do that at practice? So today everybody came into practice in a grey shirt, every single one of them. That was nice to see.
“It might not have all been the same grey shirt but they were all in grey,” she continued. “You could have picked them out of a crowd, if there had been a crowd, you would know that all of those girls were volleyball players.”
Richards also said she has long-term goal of building the program to the point of being competitive every year, and believes to accomplish that end training needs to start long before girls reach the hall of Marion High.
